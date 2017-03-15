Josh Moore, football recruit with most offers in Class of 2018, trims list to 10

Josh Moore has more reported scholarship offers than any football recruit in the Class of 2018 with 58. That is nearly half of the 128 FBS schools.

That list got trimmed Tuesday when Moore, a wide receiver for IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), cut his list to 10 via Twitter.

The 10: Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Florida State, Georgia, Tennessee and Nebraska.

Colleges can’t send out official offer letters until Aug. 1 before a player’s senior year. The verbal offers are non-binding until then, just as a player’s commitment is non-binding until he inks his name on National Signing Day.

At 6-3 and 175, Moore has the ability to go up and get the ball. He had 27 receptions for 527 yards and eight touchdowns last season as Yoakum (Texas) reached the state title game. He also ran for 324 yards and four TDs. He transferred to IMG for the spring semester after the holidays.

He is ranked as the No. 15 wide receiver and No. 83 player overall, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Moore’s twin brother, Jordan, is remaining at Yoakum for his senior year and is a Texas A&M commit.