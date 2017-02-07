Josh Ramirez named All-CIF MVP, joining 10 other local football players

With the NFL season finished not even 24 hours before, the CIF Southern Section put an official stamp on the end of the high school football season with the announcement of the 2016 All-CIF football teams across all 13 divisions.

In all, 11 players from two local Coachella Valley teams made the cut, with Rancho Mirage senior lineman Josh Ramirez headlining the group as the Division 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Ramirez made an astounding 15 sacks in 14 games for a total of 100 yards lost. He finished second on the team with 66 total tackles, blocked one punt and forced five fumbles while recovering three more.

Joining Ramirez on the defensive side of the ball from the Rattlers included senior cornerback Pablo Munoz and senior linebackers Mikey Ramos and Brandon Walker. Munoz recorded 38 tackles, while intercepting three passes, blocking a punt and forcing a fumble. Ramos’ season included 63 tackles, five interceptions, three forced fumbles, one recovered fumble, one blocked punt and one sack. Walker racked up 37 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles and one recovered.

In special teams, senior Rattler Daniel Whelan made the list as the division’s top punter, averaging 43.8 yards per kick on 37 punts. His long on the season totaled 68 yards, and he managed to land 22 kicks inside the opponents’ 20-yard-line.

The Rattlers also landed four players on the offensive side of the ball, led by a pair of offensive linemen, seniors Jonny Avila-Burgueno and Matt Ontiveros. They paved the way for all-CIF running back Kyle Whitefield, a senior who picked up 1,749 yards on 222 rushes for 29 touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Marques Prior also made the offensive team, with 1,301 total yards picked up rushing and receiving and 17 total scores. He also returned a punt, kickoff and fumble for a touchdown during the season.

La Quinta’s top two seniors, Benji Cordova and Justin Anderson, also were named to the Division 5 All-CIF teams on offense and defense, respectively. Cordova led the valley with 1,878 yards off 221 rushes for 29 touchdowns. He was also arguably the valley’s top player on defense and was named The Desert Sun’s top player in the valley on both sides of the ball, as well as offensive and defensive DVL MVP.

Anderson was a star in La Quinta’s secondary along with Cordova, while starring on offense picking up 1,131 yards total rushing and receiving along with eight touchdowns with additional time as the team’s quarterback.

