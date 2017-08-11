N.Y. football player dies after 'horrific accident' during practice drill

An 11th-grade Long Island high school football player died after what the school district described as a “horrific accident” in practice Thursday morning.

The Sachem East High player, 16-year-old Joshua Mileto, was participating in a strength and conditioning drill where players carried a log overhead when a log fell and struck Mileto in the head, the Suffolk County Police Department said in a statement. Mileto was transported to the Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The district is devastated by this horrific accident, and words cannot express the grief we feel as a school community. We extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family and friends during this terribly difficult time,” Sachem Central School District superintendent Kenneth Graham said in a statement.

Graham said the district has made its crisis intervention team and other support services available to students and staff. All school-related activities were canceled and all buildings closed Thursday.