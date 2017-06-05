Joshua Moore, player with most offers in Class of 2018, sets final three

Joshua Moore, a recruit with the most offers of any player in the Class of 2018 with 53, is down to his final three of Nebraska, Texas A&M and Florida State.

Moore will announce on June 18, a day that has great significance to him and his family. Moore’s older brother, Quintin, took his own life on his 20th birthday when Joshua was 13.

“He had a good heart and was always smiling no matter what the situation,” Moore told SECCountry last month. “That’s what I loved most and miss about him. Our relationship was like no other. I remember one day, I got attacked by a pit bull. If my brother wasn’t there to beat it off with a stick, there’s no telling what would’ve happened. Those are the things that I’ll remember forever.

“One thing he told me: remain humble, no matter what, no matter how much success I get. One thing I took away from him was to always show love to others because you never know what that person is going through.”

Moore, an Under Armour All American, spent part of the spring at IMG Academy in Bradenton (Fla.), but then opted to return home to Yoakum, Texas. He will play his senior year with his twin brother, Jordan, a four-star safety who is committed to Texas A&M.

Joshua spent Sunday at a Texas A&M satellite camp and was matched up often with Shilo Sanders, the son of NFL All-Pro Deion Sanders.