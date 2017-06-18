Joshua Moore, recruit with most offers in Class of 2018, commits to Nebraska

Joshua Moore, a recruit with the most offers of any player in the Class of 2018 with 53, has selected Nebraska. He announced his commitment Sunday on Twitter.

Moore, a wide receiver from Yoakum, Texas, chose the Huskers over Florida State and Texas A&M. Moore’s twin brother Jordan, a four-star safety, is committed to Texas A&M.

So many promises made at that gravesite..

I know you're watching over me, I love you brother! #Committed #LongLiveQ pic.twitter.com/TpuBO5KaR3 — JoshuaMoore (@_TheJoshuaMoore) June 18, 2017

The June 18 date has great significance to Moore and his family. Moore’s older brother, Quintin, took his own life on his 20th birthday when Joshua was 13.

I remember those talks we had…. we're right where we expected to be. I love you brother.. Happy birthday & Rest In Peace. #LongLiveQ — JoshuaMoore (@_TheJoshuaMoore) June 18, 2017

“He had a good heart and was always smiling no matter what the situation,” Moore told SECCountry last month. “That’s what I loved most and miss about him. Our relationship was like no other. I remember one day, I got attacked by a pit bull. If my brother wasn’t there to beat it off with a stick, there’s no telling what would’ve happened. Those are the things that I’ll remember forever.

“One thing he told me: remain humble, no matter what, no matter how much success I get. One thing I took away from him was to always show love to others because you never know what that person is going through.”

Moore, an Under Armour All American, spent part of the spring at IMG Academy in Bradenton (Fla.), but then opted to return home to Yoakum.

He is ranked as the No. 12 wide receiver, No. 8 player in Texas and No. 62 player overall in the 247Sports Composite rankings.