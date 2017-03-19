Joshua Moore, from IMG Academy (Fla.), commits to Under Armour All-America Game

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) wide receiver Joshua Moore has committed to play in the Under Armour All-America Game, he announced on Twitter.

Blessed to announce my commitment to play in the Under Armour All American Game! #IWILL pic.twitter.com/bqZx41Fuqd — JoshuaMoore (@_TheJoshuaMoore) March 19, 2017

Moore has more reported scholarship offers than any football recruit in the Class of 2018 with 58. That is nearly half of the 128 FBS schools. That list got trimmed Tuesday when Moore, a wide receiver for IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), cut his list to 10 via Twitter.

The 10: Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Florida State, Georgia, Tennessee and Nebraska.