Community stunned after football coach accused of soliciting 14-year-old girl

A West Virginia community has been rocked with the news that a popular coach has been arrested and accused of trying to solicit a 14-year-old girl.

Joshua Nicewarner, 34, is facing a pair of felony charges related to sending and requesting inappropriate videos and pictures of the teen, according to WDTV. The girl’s parents came forward, and a search warrant was executed Friday.

If convicted, Nicewarner could spend up to 15 years in prison.

Said to be ‘revered’ in the area, Nicewarner led Bridgeport (W. Va.) to three consecutive state football titles. He’s also a physical education teacher at nearby Liberty High.

“It makes you really question who can you really trust–the people that your kids are around all time,” one member of the community told WDTV. “Even if he’s just accused, it still makes you think.”

According to WVMetroNews.com, Harrison County superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin confirmed the news later Friday in a statement: “Nicewarner had been suspended indefinitely without pay, pending further investigation of allegations.”

Reports also indicate that Manchin will recommend Nicewarner’s termination Tuesday.