Former N.C. State football player, HS coach accused of sex with student

Authorities have accused a North Carolina high school teacher of having sexual relations with a student.

Raleigh police told local media outlets that 24-year-old Joshua Sessoms is charged with statutory rape of a child 15 years old or under, statutory sex offense with a child 15 years old or under, indecent liberties with a student and felony sex act with a student.

Sessoms is a teacher and volunteer coach at Southern Nash (Bailey, N.C.) High School, which he also attended. He played college football at North Carolina State University.

Police say the incident occurred on Oct. 6 at a residence to which Sessoms was said to have brought the girl.

According to the Charlotte News & Observer, Sessoms was hired last January as a science teacher. He also coached basketball and football—both sports he played in high school—and tennis.

He resigned last week and was arrested Monday.

Sessoms is in the Wake County jail on a $1.5 million bond. Online records don’t say whether he has an attorney.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report