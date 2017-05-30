Pa. back who ran for 722 yards breaks Leroy Burrell's state mark in 100 meters

Journey Brown says it's football first, but if track comes his way at PSU he'd be into it. Can't wait to see texts from Coach Franklin. pic.twitter.com/Znf2VoGnNz — Timothy Johnson (@tjj5009) May 27, 2017

Journey Brown’s high school athletic career at Meadville (Pa.) will forever be known for the 722 yards and 10 touchdowns in a September 2015 game. The rushing yards rank second all-time in high school football.

But he capped it off with another special performance this weekend at the PIAA state meet in Pennsylvania.

Brown, who is heading to Penn State to play football, won the 3A 100 meters in 10.43 seconds to repeat as champion but his time bested the meet record of 10.44, set by Leroy Burrell for Penn Wood in 1985. Burrell, of course, would twice hold the world record in the 100, including 9.85 in 1994.

Brown’s time was initially listed as 10.44 but a review of the photo at the finish line led to another hundredth being trimmed.

“Football’s my sport,” Brown told PennLive.com. “But if they want to let me to do football and track then I’ll do football and track.”