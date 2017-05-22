Joy Ripslinger becomes first to sweep middle distance events at Iowa state meet

Joy Ripslinger capped her high school career at Assumpton (Davenport, Iowa) with a history-making performance.

Ripslinger, an Arkansas signee, became the first athlete to win the 400, 800, 1,500 and 3,000 meters in the same state track meet. She also will leave high school with 3A state meet record in the 800 (2:07.51), 1,500 (4:39) and 3,000 (9:55.37).

She joined five other girls athletes to win four individual events at the same state meet. Overall, she won nine individual or relay titles at state.

“I’ve always been involved 400 to 3,000 in my four years, but I never thought I’d be state champion-caliber in all four,” she told The Quad City Times. “It is amazing to me that my training has brought me to that position.”

For her career, she finished with 16 state medals and seven Drake Relays victories.

Assumption won a record fifth consecutive 3A team championship.

“I don’t know what could top this,” Ripslinger told The Quad City Times. “This is a milestone I’ll never forget and something I’ll hold close to my heart for the rest of my life.”