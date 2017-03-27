Jr. NBA announces first Coach of the Year program to recognize youth coaches

The NBA will its first Jr. NBA Coach of the Year under a new program announced Monday to recognize a “youth basketball coach who is making a positive impact on children by demonstrating outstanding integrity, character and leadership.”

Each NBA team has selected a local who will be eligible for the national honor. The NBA and Positive Coaching Alliance will then choose eight semifinals and then a panel of judges along with a fan vote will determine three finalists. The panel includes former NBA player Dell Curry, former WNBA player Jennifer Azzi and Turner Sports broadcaster Ernie Johnson.

Each of the finalists will receive funding and equipment and apparel to support their youth program, free Positive Coaching Alliance training and a trip to New York for the inaugural NBA Awards Show on June 26. The winner will be announced in June.

The list of local winners and more information is available by clicking here.

“Coaches play a critically important role in creating a positive youth basketball experience,” NBA Vice President for Youth Basketball Development David Krichavsky said in a statement. “We are excited to establish the Jr. NBA Coach of the Year award to recognize basketball coaches across the country who are having an extraordinary impact on youth – both on and off the court.”

Fan voting begins April 25 and continues through May 9.

The Jr. NBA and Positive Coaching Alliance will celebrate Coach Appreciation Week, beginning Monday, on social media platforms to recognize the local winners.