JT Daniels, the top-rated pro-style quarterback in the class of 2019, committed Sunday to Southern Cal.

The University of Southern California COMMITTED #FightOn✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/K5MGRRSvQG — JT Daniels (@jtdaniels06) July 31, 2017

Daniels announced a top four of Southern Cal, Stanford, Michigan and Washington Saturday. Earlier Sunday he announced in a tweet he’d be committing at 8 p.m. ET.

One of the most efficient passers in the country as a sophomore, Daniels completed 75 percent of his passes for 4,849 yards and 67 touchdowns with just six interceptions in 14 games.