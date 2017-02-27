Judson, Bruce headline All-Space Coast football

One sign of a football star is how much that player stands out among his peers, and the two players named to the top spots on this year’s All-Space Coast football team certainly stood out.

Bruce Judson of Cocoa was the FLORIDA TODAY Offensive Player of the Year, and Bobby Bruce of Titusville was the FLORIDA TODAY Defensive Player of the Year.

Judson’s coach, John Wilkinson, was the FLORIDA TODAY Coach of the Year, having led the team to a 12-1 record and a Class 4A state championship. The team’s only loss came in September against the No. 1 team in the USA Today Super 25, Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas.

Judson led the Tigers back to the state final for the first time since 2010, and his presence affected every offensive play for Cocoa this season and how opponents prepared for them.

In the 4A state final on Dec. 8, Judson rushed for 158 yards, including a 75-yard score in the second quarter.

“It just means so much to come out here and win in my hometown, all these fans from Cocoa supporting us,” Judson said following the 31-17 victory over Jacksonville Bolles. “It means a lot.”

For the year, Judson passed for 1,163 yards and 16 touchdowns while leading the Tigers to a 12-1 record. He finished with 866 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Bruce was dominant in games played by the Terriers. He completed the season with 125 tackles in 10 games, finishing his career with 341 tackles. He made double-digit stops in nine of 10 games, hitting a high of 20 against Treasure Coast.

Bruce added seven tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

“He’s probably, in my personal opinion, the best player I’ve seen at the linebacker spot in 10 to 15 years,” Titusville coach Wayne Lawrence said. “He’s just a natural, instinctive player who loves contact and has a nose for the ball.”

Lawrence said after every game, an opposing coach approached him to rave about Bruce.

“I’ve never had that happen in all my years.”

All-Space Coast Football

First-team offense

Joaquin Collazo, Jr., QB, Melbourne CC

Jashaun Corbin, Jr., RB, Holy Trinity

B.J. Daniels, Sr., RB, Palm Bay

Jason Browning, Sr., WR, Space Coast

Darin Garland, Jr., WR, Eau Gallie

Lorenzo Hardy, Jr., WR, Melbourne CC

Kyle Haderle, Sr., OL, Eau Gallie

E.J. Krajewski, Sr., OL, Rockledge

Josh Padrick, Jr., OL, Cocoa

Daryus Rogers, Sr., OL, Palm Bay

Kenny Willoughby, Sr., OL, Astronaut

Alex Petruzzello, Soph., K, Cocoa

Bruce Judson, Sr., Ath., Cocoa

John Wilkinson, Coach, Cocoa

First-team defense

Miguel Rodriguez, Jr., DL, Viera

Howard Stewart, Jr., DL, Cocoa

Cooper Wilson, Sr., DL, Merritt Island

Bobby Bruce, Sr., LB, Titusville

Matt Allaire, Sr., LB, Heritage

Brandon Mays, Jr., LB, Viera

Ledarius Tennison, Fr., LB, Palm Bay

John Smith, Jr., LB, Cocoa

Will Champion, Sr., DB, Viera

Tyrese Lyons, Jr., DB, Palm Bay

Qunelius Phillips, Jr., DB, Cocoa

Cameron Sorg, Sr., DB, Merritt Island

Mason Denaburg, Jr., P, Merritt Island

Jayden Jackson, Jr., KR, Melbourne

Second team

Offense

John Batch, Sr., QB, Merritt Island; Lasedrick King, Sr., RB, Cocoa; Jalen Mitchell, Soph., RB, Rockledge; Dez Arthur, Sr., WR, Palm Bay; Brian Nieves, Sr., WR, Heritage; Naceiya Gilmore, Sr., OL, Cocoa; Jordan Romero, Sr., OL, Viera; Daniel Hollibaugh, Sr., OL, Bayside; Jared Bovian, Sr, OL, Titusville; Zach Brasher, Jr., OL, Cocoa; A.J. Dotti, Jr., TE, Palm Bay; Will McKegg, Sr., K, Melbourne CC; David Demeter, Sr., Ath., Cocoa Beach.

Defense

C.J. Bartley, Sr., DL, Cocoa; Marco Foreman, Sr., DL, Viera; Jovan Simon, Sr., DL, Melbourne CC; Ian Telpha, Sr., DL, Palm Bay; Zack Beagle, Jr., Cocoa; Isaiah Gamble, Fr., LB, Heritage; Joc Perry, Sr., LB, Holy Trinity; Cam Rivamonte, Jr., LB, Melbourne CC; Javonn Roberson, Jr., DB, Palm Bay; Javian Hawkins, Jr., DB, Cocoa; Cordell Dzara, Jr., DB, Eau Gallie; Sean Diggs, Sr., DB Merritt Island; Erik Askeland, Sr., DB, Satellite; Max Pacheaco, Jr., P, Viera.

Honorable mention

Offense

Ben Baldwin, Sr., Melbourne; ​Tri-Marea Charles, Jr., Titusville; George Davis, Soph., Palm Bay; Tim Demorat, Jr., Viera; Nate Flemming, Sr., Melbourne CC; Antoine Green, Jr., Rockledge; Joe Lopez, Sr., Heritage; RaShean Lynn, Soph., Titusville; Dontavious Marcus, Sr., Titusville; Ken McKay, Jr., Palm Bay; Dez Morgan, Sr., Cocoa; Connor Perrine, Jr., Space Coast; Timmy Pratt, Sr., Cocoa; Tim Whitley, Sr., Merritt Island Christian.

Defense

Andrew Beardall, Jr., Merritt Island; Mitchell Cook, Sr., Palm Bay; RaShard Farmer, Fr., Heritage; Eric Johanning, Jr., Melbourne CC; Justin Harrison, Sr., Viera; Laquentin Hastie, Jr., Rockledge; Hunter Lee, Soph., Melbourne; Brandon Montanez, Sr., Merritt Island; Tyshaun Rolle, Sr., Palm Bay; Daythian Peterson, Fr., Merritt Island; Jesson Walker, Jr., Rockledge; S.I. Washington, Jr., Space Coast; Shayne Williams, Jr., Heritage; Tray Williams, Sr., Space Coast; Jaylin Wilson, Sr., Viera.