Judson downs No. 6 Lake Travis in Texas shootout

No. 6 Lake Travis (Austin) and Judson (Converse) combined for nearly 825 yards of offense and 74 points in the first half before Judson pulled away in the second half to pull off the 65-45 upset in the season opener.

Lake Travis used a 72-yard drive capped by a 12-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Baldwin to Hudson Card to close the gap to 49-38 in the third quarter.

Good morning, everyone!@JudsonFootball is ringing in the new day with their victory fight song! Texas football is back. #TXFootballDays pic.twitter.com/llbim37Vch — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) September 2, 2017

But Julon Williams then went 69 yards for a touchdown to push himself to beyond 200 yards and extend the margin to 55-38. That also capped a stretch of three consecutive runs by Williams that went for touchdowns of 22, 40 and 69 yards.

A 1-yard TD by Rashad Wisdom and a 23-yard field goal from Shane King upped the lead to 65-38 with six minutes remaining. Wisdom had a 78-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first half.

Card added a late score for Lake Travis on a 27-yard run to set the final margin.

Things don’t get easier as Lake Travis hosts Steele (Cibolo) next week; Judson travels to Brennan (San Antonio).