Judson (Texas) surges to No. 17, No. 20 St. Xavier (Cincinnati) crashes Super 25 football rankings

Judson (Converse, Texas) had the biggest jump of any of teams in the Super 25 rankings, rising from No. 23 to No. 17. Rockets quarterback Julon Williams threw five touchdown passes and ran for two touchdowns in a 62-21 win Friday vs. Roosevelt (San Antonio). Judson (3-0) is averaging 57 points a game and plays at 3-0 New Braunfels on Friday.

St. Xavier (Cincinnati) joined the rankings at No. 20 and is the only new team in the Super 25 this week. The Bombers improved to 4-0 as wide receiver Andrew Wittrock had five catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-7 defeat of Cathedral (Indianapolis) on Friday.

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) solidified its spot at No. 1 as wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had nine catches for 147 yards and three touchdowns in the first half of a 62-14 win Saturday vs. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.), in Mission Viejo.

De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) dropped from No. 6 to No. 16 with its 34-7 loss Saturday to then-No. 12 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas).

Only one team fell out of the rankings. No. 24 Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.), which cracked the rankings only last week, lost 42-25 to Brookwood (Snellville).