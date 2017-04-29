JuJu Smith-Schuster is latest from Long Beach Poly to USC to NFL

The amazing football trifecta of Long Beach Poly to USC to the NFL continued Friday night.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 62 in the NFL Draft, he became the 19th player to take that path, according to the Long Beach Press-Telegram.

When @TEAM_JUJU9 is drafted this year he will be the 19th player to go @LBPoly_Football –> @USC_Athletics –> NFL — Mike Guardabascio (@Guardabascio) April 27, 2017

Among that group are linebacker Willie McGinest, defensive back Mark Carrier,

Smith-Schuster, the youngest player in the draft at age 20, watched the draft with his family in Southern California.

PITTSBURGH WHAT'S UPPPPPPP!!!!!!!! So proud to be a Steeler!!!!! — Juju Smith-Schuster (@TEAM_JUJU9) April 29, 2017

“JuJu’s senior year he looked like an NFL safety, like the day he graduated he already looked like an NFL safety,” current Poly coach Antonio Pierce told the Orange County Register.