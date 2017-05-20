Nevada softball pitcher strikes out 21, blasts two homers in 10-inning game

Julia Jensen from Reed (Sparks, Nev.) struck out 21 batters over 10 innings in a 9-3 victory against Coronado (Henderson) in the 4A state softball tournament Friday in Las Vegas.

The total ranked No. 3 in state history overall, but the most in a 10-inning game. The state record is 24 in a 15-inning game. The No. 2 total is 22 in a 14-inning game.

Jensen, a Nevada signee, also had two home runs in the losers bracket game.

Despite Jensen’s performance, Reed needed extra innings to advance. Jensen, Rheanna Smith and Jessica Sellers all hit home runs in the 10th inning. Jensen also had a three-run home run in the first inning.

Palo Verde beat Reed in a winners bracket game earlier Friday, 2-0, on a two-run home run by Grace Chavez. Reed will face Palo Verde on Saturday for the championship. If Reed wins that game, it will force a second game, to follow.

Saturday also will mark the end of Jensen’s illustrious high school softball career.

Today is my last day of high school softball ever. — Julia Jensen (@juliaaajensen) May 20, 2017

Contributing: Reno Gazette-Journal