New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman made a stop at his high school, Woodside High in California, and posed for a photo that he posted on his Twitter account.

The tweet read: “made a pitstop at the ol’ stomping ground this weekend #wildcats.”

Edelman led Woodside to a 13-0 season and the Central Coast Section title during the fall of 2004 before he played his college football at Kent State. Edelman had 42 total touchdowns (29 passing and 13 rushing).