June Jones claims Tua Tagovailoa's brother, 2019 QB Taulia, will transfer to school in Alabama

As Tua goes, so goes the Tagovailoa family.

According to former Hawaii, SMU and Atlanta Falcons coach June Jones in a report in Hawaii Prep World, Tagovailoa’s younger brother, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, will transfer to an Alabama high school to be named with his family as they follow his older brother, who is now enrolled at Alabama. The Hawaii Prep World report mentioned Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala., as Taulia Tagovailoa’s likely destination.

Like his older brother, the younger Tagovailoa is a top quarterback prospect, this time in the Class of 2019. While he’s only two years into his high school career, Taulia Tagovailoa already holds scholarship offers from Alabama, Oregon, Hawaii, Utah and Florida Atlantic.

Jones previously served as the offensive coordinator at Kapolei High, where Taulia Tagovailoa served as the starting quarterback in his sophomore season. Kapolei went 10-3 under the young signal caller and advanced the Open Division state semifinals, notching its first win ever in the state tournament, thanks to Tagovailoa’s 3,919 yards and 42 touchdowns. He was on pace to shatter his brother’s state record totals, but now will adjust to football in Alabama instead.

“I understand the families (sic) choice to move to be together with Tua,” Kapolei coach Darren Hernandez told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser via text. “Taulia is a great kid and he comes from a super family. He has a very bright future ahead of him. I love that kid, he is going to do some amazing things.”

Whether he does amazing things in his brother’s collegiate footsteps with the Crimson Tide remains to be seen, but it appears he’ll certainly be doing so in the same state now while he’s still in high school.