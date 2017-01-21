Junior Jordan Henry finding niche on court for Okemos boys

OKEMOS – Jordan Henry views his time on the hardwood as more of a personal thing these days.

The Okemos junior guard has taken things more seriously in games and practices while making it a mission to keep getting better.

And he’s made strides for the Chief boys basketball team this season.

Henry has matured and boosted his play in his second season playing varsity for Okemos while contributing to a 7-3 start for the Chiefs.

“I think Jordan has grown up as a player a lot over the last year,” Okemos coach Jeff Wonch said. “His approach to the game has become much more serious. He’s letting the game come to him and taking advantage of the opportunities that the offense presents to him. When he does that, he just plays really well. He’s definitely shooting the ball pretty well too. He’s just been huge for us.”

Henry has carried a strong offseason of AAU basketball with the Grand Rapids Storm into this season and was averaging 17.9 points prior to being held under 10 points in Friday’s loss to Class A No. 3-ranked East Lansing. He has three games with at least 20 points this winter while asserting himself more on the court for Okemos.

“Last year I had some big games here and there,” Henry said. “I had to learn that I’ve got to step up every single night.”

Henry’s contributions have led a balanced attack that Wonch believes has been pivotal to the Chiefs’ success. Vail Hartman and Luke Stagg are among the other key parts of the balanced attack for Okemos, which has scored 75 or more points four times this season and entered Friday averaging 66.5 points.

“I think (the balance) has been absolutely critical just because when you’re so reliant on one or two guys, defenses just kind of gear up on them,” Wonch said. “So far this year, we’re doing a great job sharing the ball. Giving everybody the opportunity, the guys have really stepped up like Luke and guys like Vail and even some of the guys coming off the bench. Noah Pruitt at the point guard, he’s been doing a good job of getting everyone involved.”

“It makes the job for someone like Jordan even easier just because he’s been able to slide off the point position and get himself into scoring position just a little bit more.”

