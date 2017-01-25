Junior provides spark for No. 3 East Lansing in win over St. Johns

EAST LANSING – There’s been times in Noah Schon’s season and a half with the East Lansing varsity boys basketball team when he’s been a starter. There’s been times when he wouldn’t log a single second. And there’s been times when the junior has provided the Trojans with a scoring punch off the bench when they needed it most.

Schon fit the latter role Tuesday night, and the guard’s performance helped Class A No. 3-ranked East Lasing remain unbeaten and fight off a feisty St. Johns team that rallied to give the Trojans a game they thought, at one point, they had wrapped up.

Schon scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds as CAAC Blue-leading East Lansing held off the CAAC Red-leading Redwings, 62-51, in a nonconference matchup at East Lansing High School.

“He’s been great. He hasn’t complained once,” Trojans coach Steve Finamore said. “He started, we subbed him out, he went back to the bench, some games he didn’t even play. …He’s patient.

“He’s one of our best 3-point shooting drill guys. He knocks down a ton of shots in practice.”

Schon knocked down a ton of 3s in Tuesday’s contest, and it came when East Lansing was looking for a boost. The Trojans (11-0, 8-0) got out to an 8-0 lead to start the game, but St. Johns combated with a 10-4 run to bring East Lansing’s lead down to two. Schon hit his first 3-ball of the night to ignite an 11-4 spurt to close the quarter.

And after the Redwings (8-3, 5-1) battled back from a 19-point deficit with a 15-2 run to close the third quarter, which left the Trojans scoreless for over three minutes, Schon opened the fourth quarter with a 3 to push his team’s lead out to seven. St. Johns made it a two-point game late in the fourth after a bucket, plus the foul, from Brandon Huhn, but Schon retaliated with back-to-back triples to spark a run and allow his team to close out the game down the stretch.

“My team and my coaches have been encouraging me to shoot the ball when I’m open and not pass up shots at all,” Schon said. “My team is great at moving the ball, so I’m just spotting up, and I know they’ll get me the ball when I’m open.”

Schon’s late-game heroics were needed after Redwings senior forward Caleb Paksi, who scored a game-high 22 points, almost single-handedly gave his team a chance after an up-and-down first half. Paksi scored 10 points during the 15-2 run in the third that helped St. Johns get within striking distance.

“We just had to believe that we could play (with them),” Paksi said. “That’s what (coach John Archambault) told us at halftime. We’re good enough, and we can play with anybody. We just had to go out there and play.”

Junior Brandon Johns scored a team-high 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for East Lansing. Senior guard Westin Myles added 11 points.

St. Johns senior Ross Feldpausch scored 11 of his 13 points in the final 16 minutes.

