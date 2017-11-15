Junipero Serra (Calif.) teammates Bryan Addison, Merlin Robertson thrilled to be Under Armour All-Americans

Junipero Serra (Gardena, Calif.) wide receiver Bryan Addison and linebacker Merlin Robertson received their Under Armour All-America Game jerseys at their school Wednesday as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“To me, it means another stepping stone, another milestone in my life,” Addison said. “Getting ready to play in a great game, one that guys like Julio Jones and Leonard Fournette played in, it’s special.”

“It’s a huge honor and a blessing,” Robertson said. “I’m blessed to be here with an opportunity to play in this game.”

Addison, a 6-5, 180-pound four-star, is ranked as the No. 2 athlete in the country and the No. 11 recruit in Calif. according to the 247 Sports Composite. Robertson, a 6-3, 241-pound four-star, is ranked as the No. 11 outside linebacker and the No. 23 recruit in Calif. according to the 247 Sports Composite. He has played mostly middle linebacker for Serra this fall, though.

Neither player has committed to a school yet, but both have their preferences at this point.

For Addison, a standout wide receiver and safety, UCLA, Arizona State and Washington are current front runners. He is visiting Washington for this weekend’s game against Utah, and hopes to eventually do visits to UCLA and Arizona.

As for Robertson, Oklahoma is where he is leaning, while LSU is also in the running (he visits Baton Rouge Nov. 25). He also hopes to do visits to Oregon and USC, and wants to make his announcement on National Signing Day (Feb. 7).

Football has been a great outlet for the elite Serra pair.

“I like hitting, and taking my anger out on other team,” Robertson said.

“My first thing is just playing game I love, in front of fans and people that love watching me play,” Addison added.

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.