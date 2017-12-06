Just one year after starring as a senior, Skyler Archer is new coach at Seacoast Christian (Me.)

What were you doing at 19?

Odds are good that you were enjoying a new life of freedom as a college freshman, or perhaps still getting used to your first job. Perhaps you were doing both. Not Skyler Archer. Just five months after graduating from Seacoast Christian School in Maine, Archer is back on the bench for his alma mater. This time he’s just doing it as a surprising first-year head coach.

At 19, he’s almost certainly the youngest high school head basketball coach in the country.

As detailed by the Portland Press-Herald, Archer has plenty of people pulling for him, none more important than his own family.

“He was our leader last year on the floor, so now he’s our leader off the floor,” Jetstar Archer, Skyler’s youngest sibling, told the Press-Herald. “He understands our offenses a lot better because he ran them. He understands what it’s like to be a player better. The dynamic is definitely interesting, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Archer said he’s ready for the learning curve ahead, even if it’s a very unorthodox one for the sport.

“At the beginning it was definitely nerve-wracking,” Archer told the Press-Herald, “but I’ll get the hang of it, just like (the players) will get the hang of it, too. It’s a team effort.”