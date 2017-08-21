Justin Fields moves to No. 2 in Rivals rankings; QBs hold top two spots

For the first time in the history of Rivals.com football recruiting rankings, quarterbacks are in the No. 1 and No. 2 spots.

Justin Fields, from Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.), has moved into the No. 2 spot overall behind Clemson commit Trevor Lawrence, from Cartersville (Ga.), who has been No. 1 since the initial rankings.

Fields, a former Penn State commit, moved from No. 8 to No. 2 with a huge summer performance.

“Could we be headed toward the best quarterback showdown in Rivals.com history? It’s possible,” Mike Farrell, Rivals’ national recruiting director wrote.

Cornerback Patrick Surtain, from American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.), is No. 3. Wide receiver Amon-ra St. Brown, from Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) is No. 4 and Clemson commit Xavier Thomas, a defensive lineman from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) is No. 5. Defensive end Micah Parsons, another former Penn State commit who is from Harrisburg (Pa.), is No. 6.

Running backs Zamir White, a Georgia commit from Scotland County (Laurinburg, N.C.), is No. 7 followed by Miami commit Lorenzo Lingard, a running back from University (Orange Park, Fla.). The battle could go down to the wire to determine who is the top running back in the class.

Rivals also had four players add a fifth star: defensive back Isaac Taylor-Stuart (Helix, San Diego), Ohio State inside linebacker commit Teradja Mitchell (Bishop Sullivan; Virginia Beach, Va.), athlete Devon Williams (Antelope Valley; Lancaster, Calif.), Miami wide receiver commit Mark Pope (Southridge, Miami).

Florida quarterback commit Matt Corral (Long Beach Poly, Calif.) dropped from five-star status to four stars.