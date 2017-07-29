Justin Fields on Penn State decommitment: 'That was probably one of the hardest phone calls I’ve ever had to make'

KENNESAW, Ga. — Summer vacation is over for Justin Fields.

Fields’ summer included recruiting visits, traveling to The Opening in Oregon, The Rivals 5-Star Challenge and a plethora of other camps. Now with school starting Monday, it’s time for Fields to focus on the Harrison Hoyas and his senior year.

While the top uncommitted quarterback in the country weighs his options of where he will play college football, soon he’ll also be reading British literature and solving Binomial Theorem equations in pre-calculus.

“It’s probably been the busiest summer of my whole life,” Fields told 11Alive’s Wes Blankenship on Friday.

Fields was committed to Penn State, but decommitted in June, setting off a wild summer. He thought he had made a decision, but was flooded with offers from just about every school in the country and realized he hadn’t been careful enough in making a decision.

The 5-star quarterback has since narrowed his list down to five: Georgia, Auburn, Florida, Florida State and, yes, still Penn State.

“I kind of fell in love with Penn State when I went up there. I made the decision to commit there. After I committed I got like 10 or 12 more offers and those offers just kind of made my mind spin and my reason for de-committing was to make sure Penn State was the best fit for me. That was probably one of the hardest phone calls I’ve ever had to make in my life, just telling the coaches that. It was definitely hard,” he said. “This time, I’m not going to rush it at all I’m just going to make sure this next school is the best fit for me, and that’s why I’m taking so long into choosing one school.”

Hoyas head coach Matt Dickman has been with Fields throughout his entire high school career. He’s helped with the process when he could.

“Justin’s really done a great job of handling it,” Dickman said. “Justin’s very calm cool and collected. He doesn’t have a big head. He’s very humble. He’s just going through the process and the steps.

“I just want him to be happy. Obviously his skill set is going to fit with anyone. But I would really like to see him go somewhere where they’re going to take every benefit and use every athletic ability, all the things that he can do. I hope whatever they decide to do, they’re going to make that offense fit him because he’s just really good at what he does.”

Fields, who was wearing Florida State sliders and a Florida wristband before practice on Friday, said he’s getting closer to a decision, he probably will wait until sometime during the season to announce it.

“It’s definitely family and all that. I would say the main factors are probably the education the relationship I’ll have with the coaches how well I’ll fit in with the team and the offense,” Fields said. “Just all those around aspects, how well they can develop me into a player and making me into the best player I can be so those all kind of factor into my decision.”

When it comes to Georgia, Fields is impressed with head coach Kirby Smart’s ability to acquire top talent in the country.

“His recruiting and just the players he gets to surround my position the quarterback, the players I get to play with are definitely appealing for that,” he said.

That’s why he was surprised when top quarterback Matt Corral from Long Beach, Calif. didn’t commit to the Dawgs, but chose Florida instead.

“I was very surprised because I thought he was going to pick Georgia. I was definitely surprised to see him pick Florida. Matt’s a great quarterback and a great guy all around. I’m just glad he found the best fit for him,” he said.

But Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher is a coach Fields would like to play for.

“Florida State, Coach Fisher’s a great quarterback coach, he knows how to develop the quarterbacks that he gets. That’s probably the most appealing thing about FSU,” he said.

Fields will likely take a few more visits, but it’s all about the football season now.

Harrison had one blemish in the regular season last year, losing only to Dalton. But their championship hopes were crushed in the second round by the Tucker Tigers.

With a younger team this season, Fields feels he needs to be as present as possible. Dickman doesn’t mind his time away from the team throughout the summer because he’s still the quarterback, and he knows his offense is in good hands.

“It’s been hard because we have workouts four days a week, just not being there for them I kind of have to show them now that I’m back for good now that I’m all in with them no more traveling no more doing all of that stuff,” Fields said.