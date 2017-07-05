Elite 11 coach: Justin Fields is a 'potential No. 1 draft pick'

It was hard not to come away impressed with Justin Fields after The Opening Final in Oregon.

Fields, from Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.), entered the event ranked as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback and No. 3 player overall in the 247Sports Composite.

Many analysts considered him the best player on the field, led his team to the 7v7 championship and was named the Elite 11 MVP.

Could Fields supplant Clemson commit Trevor Lawrence, the pro-style passer from Cartersville (Ga.) who has been ranked No. 1 almost since the initial 2018 rankings?

Uncommitted 5-star QB Justin Fields is having an incredible morning in 7on7 competition … best player on the field right now. — Paul Myerberg (@PaulMyerberg) July 3, 2017

Justin Fields with the bomb to Alontae Taylor. pic.twitter.com/d6cfOjXkH7 — SB Nation Recruiting (@SBNRecruiting) July 3, 2017

And beyond just recruiting rankings, here is what Elite 11 coach Yogi Roth told USA TODAY Sports’ Paul Myerberg about Fields, who recently decommitted from Penn State:

“I think we’re looking a guy who’s a potential No. 1 draft pick. He does everything right. He makes some of the difficult things look real easy. You go down the checklist of things that make an elite player at the quarterback position and he checks all of them.”

Roth went in-depth on all the Elite 11 quarterbacks here