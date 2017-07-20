Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence lead Bobby Dodd Back of the Year Watch List

Georgia quarterbacks Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence, who are ranked as the top two players in the Class of 2018 by 247Sports, are among the players on the watch list for the 31st annual Bobby Dodd National Back of the Year award.

The award, presented by the Touchdown Club of Atlanta, goes to the top back in high school football, which covers quarterbacks, running backs, linebackers, defensive backs, wide receivers and tight ends. The organization has a separate award for the top lineman.

The honor will be presented at the organization’s annual banquet in late January. Najee Harris from Antioch (Calif.), who is now at Alabama, was last year’s winner.

A player does not have to be on the preseason watch list to win the award.

Fields from Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.) threw for 2,700 yards and ran for nearly 1,200. Harrison went from 5-5 to 10-3, its first 10-win season since 2002 and won a playoff game for the first time since 2008.

Lawrence from Cartersville (Ga.) is 42-2 as a starter and returns for his senior year after leading the school to consecutive 15-0 seasons. Lawrence threw for 3,900 yards and 51 touchdowns last season.

