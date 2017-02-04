Autistic team manager in Texas gets his magic moment on Senior Night

In a memorable moment Friday night for the Hudson (Lufkin, Texas) basketball team, an autistic team manager got to celebrate Senior Night by getting introduced as part of the starting lineup and then scoring the game’s first points.

The team had a special jersey with No. 1 made for Justin Forrest.

The idea was hatched by Jacob Pierce, a friend and teammate.

“It is my senior night, but I love this experience for him. This is once-in-a-lifetime and I’ll be able to tell my kids when I have them that I had one of my best friends go out there and scored the first two points and the gym just went ecstatic,” Pierce told KTRE. “He makes you see the bigger picture in life. It’s a game and you want to win, but you see more than that. It gets you ready for after life. That’s what he does for me. He teaches me what I didn’t know and that’s what I love about him.”

See the videos below from Brandon Ogden of the Lufkin Daily News.

Here is manager Justin Forrest getting introduced with the Hudson starting lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/W6FN0CqcDt — Brandon Ogden (@BrandonOSports) February 4, 2017

Hudson manager Justin Forrest makes the first basket of the game against Jasper. @HoopInsider @TexasHoopsGASO @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/smARRBHm60 — Brandon Ogden (@BrandonOSports) February 4, 2017