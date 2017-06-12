K.J. Martin, son of former NBA star Kenyon Martin, transfers to Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Junior to be k.j. Martin: signed sealed and delivered to Sierra canyon pic.twitter.com/TlhPBDeYYG — Jack Pollon (@pollonpreps) June 11, 2017

Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) has added K.J. Martin, the son of former NBA player Kenyon Martin, to its basketball program.

K.J., a 6-6 junior to be, played at Chaminade (West Hills) last season after not playing as a freshman. He was briefly at Oaks Christian as a freshman and then was home schooled.

“The program and the success they had in the past years made me come over there,” K.J. said of Sierra Canyon. “The schedule they have playing nationally was something I need to be in.”

K.J’s burgeoning profile has his dad really excited as you can see from the video filmed and posted in December. He showed again that he is ready to ascend with 33 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four blocks at the War on the Floor Future Stars event for players in the Class of 2019 on Saturday.

My lil-big Man doing big things out here. #watchyahead pic.twitter.com/EPHqno4N6G — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 29, 2016

The younger Martin is already within three inches of his father’s eventual height. The elder Martin said his son’s hands are already larger than his are (and Martin was known for having big mitts), with doctors convinced he will grow to be at least 6-foot-9.

His addition helps a Sierra Canyon team that had a disappointing end to the season after being ranked in the top 10, has a new coach and also has landed five-star 2019 small forward Cassius Stanley.

“I think Cassius coming is a great fit for the program,” Martin said. “He’s someone who can get to the basket whenever he wants and also able to knock a jump shot down.

“I’ve known him for a while and played against him a couple times so we know how each other plays.”

The Los Angeles Times reported late last month that the team could be without 2018 No. 1 overall player Marvin Bagley next season, as he had not informed the school of his plans. Bagley and two brothers attend Sierra Canyon.