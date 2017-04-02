KABC East-West All-Star rosters announced

Some of the top prep basketball players in the state will get to test their skills against one another in the annual Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches East-West All-Star Game.

The KABC has announced the boys and girls rosters, including the winners of each of the 16 regional KABC players of the year plus one more player from each region. Locally, in the girls game, Butler’s Jaelynn Penn and Bullitt East’s Lindsey Duvall will represent the Sixth Region, Manual’s Tonysha Curry and Eastern’s Natalie Collins will represent the Seventh Region, and Trimble County’s Kaylee Clifford will represent the Eighth Region

For the boys, Doss’ Jaylon Hall and Fern Creek’s Chance Moore will represent the Sixth Region, Ballard’s Clivonte Patterson and Christian Academy of Louisville’s Parker Jones will represent the Seventh Region, and South Oldham’s Jo Griffin and Collins’ Dominique Turner will represent the Eighth Region.

The East-West All-Star Game will take place on April 15 at Transylvania University’s Beck Center. The girls game starts at 6 p.m. with the boys game to follow.

2017 KABC Girls East-West All Stars

West

Region 1: Hannah Langhi Marshall Co, Alicia Hornbuckle Calloway Co.; Region 2: Alisha Owens Henderson Co., Janiya Davis Hopkinsville; Region 3: Lily Grimes Breckinridge Co, Emma Johnson Daviess Co.; Region 4: Elli Bartley Glasgow, MacKenzie Coleman Metcalfe Co.; Region 5: Jada Stinson Elizabethtown, Haeli Howard Marion Co.; Region 6: Jaelynn Penn Butler, Lindsey Duvall Bullitt East; Region 7: Tonysha Curry Manual, Natalie Collins Eastern; Region 8 Kaylee Clifford Trimble Co., Sammy Rogers Anderson Co.

East

Region 9: Allyson Johnson Beechwood, Hailey Anderson Cooper; Region 10: Whitney O’Mara Mason Co., Autumn Martin Nicholas Co.; Region 11: Princess Stewart Franklin Co., Kiara Pankins Lafayette; Region 12: Emmie Harris Boyle Co., Alyvia Walker Danville; Region 13: Jordan Brock Harlan, Kameryn Ashurst Corbin; Region 14: McKenzie Flynn Estill Co., Kristen Waugh Knott Co. Central; Region 15: Ali May Johnson Central, Hope Lafferty Sheldon Clark; Region 16: Maggie Jachimczuk Russell, Kristen Mayo East Carter

2017 KABC Boys East West All Stars

West

Region 1: Chris Vogt Graves Co, Preston English Murray; Region 2: Travion Hollowell University Heights, Jaylen Sebree Christian Co.; Region 3: Zach Hopewell Apollo, Noah McElwain Muhlenberg Co; Region 4: Pedro Bradshaw Russellville, Tavin Lovan Franklin-Simpson; Terry Taylor Bowling Green; Region 5: Tony Jackson North Hardin, Kel Stotts Adair Co; Region 6: Jaylon Hall Doss, Chance Moore Fern Creek; Region 7: Clivonte Patterson Ballard, Parker Jones CAL; Region 8: Jo Griffin South Oldham, Dominique Turner Collins

East

Region 9: Cole Vonhandorf Covington Catholic, Sean McNeil Cooper; Region 10: Jake Ohmer Scott High, Jekobi Wells Paris; Region 11: Taveion Hollingsworth Paul Dunbar, Luke Johnson Lexington Catholic; Region 12: Peyton Gover Southwestern, Noah Young Lincoln Co.; Region 13: Peyton Broughton North Laurel, Jared Grubb South Laurel; Region 14: Torell Carter Letcher Co. Central, Damon Tobler Perry County Central; Region 15: Trenton Russell Magoffin Co., Timmy Dalton Lawrence Co, Mason Blair Johnson Central; Region 16: Hayden Roe West Carter, Michael Antrobus Rowan Co.



More headlines





►McDonald’s All-Americans ready for next step at U of L

►Roundup: Trinity wins PBR Challenge opener

►Floyd Central splits doubleheader with Avon

►’Ramsey and Rutherford’ hosts leave ESPN Louisville