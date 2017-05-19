Eighth-grader Kade Grundy commits to Louisville baseball

Louisville baseball has its two-way player of the future.

Like, the distant, distant future.

Eighth-grader Kade Grundy of Somerset announced his commitment to Louisville’s baseball program Thursday night. Grundy is a Class of 2021 prospect who plays for the Cincinnati Spikes travel program.

“Blessed to say I’ve committed to the University of Louisville,” Grundy tweeted along with a photo of him with U of L coach Dan McDonnell.

Blessed to say I've committed to the University of Louisville ⚾️ @UofLBaseball pic.twitter.com/vZPakMGCvd — Kade Grundy (@kade_grundy) May 19, 2017

Grundy bats and throws right-handed and is listed as an infielder/outfielder/pitcher on the Spikes’ roster page.

The Prep Baseball Report considers Grundy a shortstop, though it also lists his pitching velocities, including an 80-mph fastball.

Grundy also plays basketball. He scored 30 points for Somerset in a win over Pulaski County this past season and won a middle school state championship as a seventh grader.