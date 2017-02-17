Kade Warner, Ariz.'s all-time receptions leader and Kurt's son, to walk-on at Nebraska

Scottsdale (Ariz.) Desert Mountain All-Arizona wide receiver Kade Warner says he has committed to Nebraska to play football.

Warner, who is the son of former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, said he accepted the preferred walk-on offer presented to him. He also was asked by Arizona State to walk on, he said, but he was blown away by a recent trip to Lincoln to visit Nebraska.

“I like the academic plan they have,” he said. “They make it hard to fail. It is the best facilities I’ve seen. Coach (Mike) Riley, the entire staff, made me feel like they really want me there. I know I have to earn my way to get a scholarship, but they know how committed I am.”

Words cannot describe the feeling. Thank you to everyone who believed in me. God is Great! #GBR pic.twitter.com/BdPovHOJ2f — Kade Warner (@KadeWarner) February 17, 2017

Warner, 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, set an 11-man state record for career receptions with 241. He caught 83 passes for 1,062 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, a year after catching 96 passes for 1,142 yards and 18 TDs for the Wolves.

Warner said he considered walking on at ASU to remain close to his family, but he feels he will fit in well at Nebraska.

There is also family in Iowa, which isn’t too far for him to visit.

Warner made the visit a week after spending a week in Houston for the Super Bowl, during which his father was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He said his mom surprised his dad by flying the entire family in to be there for the moment.

“Normally, that doesn’t happen, but there was a good feeling it was going to happen this time,” Kade said. “It was cool to see.

“The Hall of Fame commissioner (David Baker) was the Arena Football League commissioner when my dad played (for the Iowa Barnstormers in the 1990s). It was cool to see how far he had come.”