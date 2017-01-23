Michigan loses four-star offensive line commit Kai-Leon Herbert

Michigan’s 2017 class has one fewer player as of Sunday.

American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) offensive lineman Kai-Leon Herbert decommitted from the Wolverines, 247Sports’ Steve Lorenz reported.

Herbert has been giving those indications for over a month, lining up visits to Miami (Fla.), Florida and Auburn. He visited Miami over the weekend.

He is a four-star prospect and the No. 28 offensive tackle in the class of 2017 on the 247Sports Composite ranking.

Michigan now has 26 commits in the class.

The expected loss of Herbert had Michigan chasing other prospects hoping to flip them, including Penn State commit C.J. Thorpe, a four-star lineman.

But Thorpe, from Pittsburgh Catholic Central, tweeted Sunday that he is staying with PSU. He was expected to make a Michigan visit next weekend.