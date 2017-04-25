Kam Brown, son of Cowboys legend Larry Brown, commits to UCLA

Our family is excited to announce that Kam Brown has decided to commit to the University of California Los Angeles! pic.twitter.com/nVC3Vm7T9y — Larry Brown (@LarryBrown2424) April 24, 2017

Larry Brown is a legend in the state of Texas. A college star at TCU, Brown went on to win three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys, including Super Bowl XXX, where he was named MVP. Now Brown’s son is out to make a name for himself, and he’s striking out on a different course to do so.

On Monday, Kameron “Kam” Brown committed to play his college football at UCLA. The younger Brown, a two-way star at wide receiver and defensive back at Colleyville (Texas) Heritage, is just a high school sophomore so he remains an unranked prospect in the Class of 2019, though his 32 scholarship offers speak to his athletic prowess.

As to why he picked the Bruins, Brown didn’t speak publicly, but the fact that his decision was initially released by his father via Twitter (before the younger Brown followed up just more than 10 minutes later) speaks to the family’s tight-knit connections.

In fact, Brown previously made it clear just how important his father has been during the recruiting process, in a previous interview with USA TODAY High School Sports:

“He has helped a lot,” Kam Brown said. “He tells me what to look for in a school and the reasons to choose a school. You don’t just choose a school just because the stadium is big.”