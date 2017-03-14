Kam Brown, son of former Cowboy, has become coveted wide receiver recruit

Kam Brown is an enviable position as a sophomore at Colleyville Heritage in Texas.

The wide receiver prospect has 30 reported offers, among the most in the Class of 2019. He’s received 27 of those offers since the start of the year and has become one of the more coveted receiver recruits in the nation regardless of class.

“It’s been pretty fun to have all the offers come early,” he said. “It gives me time to find what I like.”

Nearly two years before his National Signing Day, Brown has a list that includes Alabama, Florida State, UCLA, Michigan, Tennessee, Miami, Oregon, Nebraska. He spent last weekend on an unofficial visit to UCLA and he visited Alabama for its junior day in late February.

Asked if there were any schools he was still hoping to hear from, he said, “Nope. I have all the schools I want.”

Among the offers he has is one from TCU, the school where his father played before he won three Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys and was named MVP of Super Bowl XXX.

Brown has spent a lot of time on the TCU campus and seen how it’s transformed over the year, but notes that his dad is not trying to steer him one way or another.

“He has helped a lot,” Kam said. “He tells me what to look for in a school and the reasons to choose a school. You don’t just choose a school just because the stadium is big.”

Brown is coming off a season in which he had 758 receiving yards on 46 catches with 12 touchdowns. He finished with 1,160 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns.

He figures to take on a larger role in the offense on a team that has three-star Ke’von Ahmad on the roster.

“My goal is to be over 1,000 receiving yards and be the best player in the country,” he said.

Brown worked as a wide receiver at The Opening and other events, but he also plays defensive back for his high school team.

“I see myself as a football player,” he said. “I can play both. It’s just wherever the coach needs me.”

He recently impressed with his performance at The Opening Regional in Dallas, but he also has time to grow into his frame. Brown checked in at 5-11 1/2 and 164 pounds at The Opening.

“Technically, he is ahead of the game,” said Scout.com recruiting analyst Greg Powers, who saw Brown at The Opening. “He runs crisp routes, has good hands and has the ability to separation. Those skill sets are coached into him, and that’s not necessarily taking into account all his athletic ability.

“He’s got some time since he’s only a sophomore in high school, but he has a big summer in front of him and another big year of development ahead as a junior.”