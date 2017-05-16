Ga. high school football player dies after conditioning drills

FAIRBURN, Ga. — A freshman football player at Creekside High School has died after falling ill during conditioning drills on Monday, a Fulton County Schools spokesperson confirmed to TEGNA partner 11Alive.

The player was identified by the Fulton County medical examiners as 15-year-old Kamari McGowan of Fairburn.

McGowan was conditioning for football when a coach noticed he looked pale. The coach pulled him off the field, and the paramedics were called.

The incident happened between 5:30 and 6 p.m.

McGowan was taken to a local hospital where he later died. A cause of death has not been released.

The GHSA confirmed to 11Alive that they had been made aware of the incident. Acting Director Gary Phillips was told Tuesday morning by Fulton County Schools.

GHSA will begin its investigation on Wednesday morning. There is no timetable for how long the investigation could last. There is no word if football activities will be suspended at Creekside while the investigation ensues.

The typical response by the GHSA is to investigate the conditions of the incident, whether or not it was an official school activity, and if the practice and conditioning guidelines were followed, such as the bylaws regarding practicing in heat and humidity.

It was an unseasonably warm day on Monday. At Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, which is roughly 20 miles away from Creekside, temperatures reached 87 degrees. All protective equipment cannot be worn in 87-89 degree weather during conditioning drills, according to the bylaws.

Creekside Athletics did not immediately respond to request for comment.