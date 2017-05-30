Kamryn Babb, top WR recruit in 2018, announces top nine on mother's birthday

Kamryn Babb, ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2018 by Top 247, announced his top nine schools on Twitter on Monday.

Babb, from Christian Brothers College High (St. Louis), lists LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss, Ohio State, USC, Missouri, Michigan, Nebraska and Notre Dame.

Ohio State is considered the favorite for the Army All-American, but there is plenty of time for him to make a decision.

He is ranked as the No. 1 player in Missouri by the 247Sports Composite, but 247 is higher on him than another services. He averages out to No. 41 overall in the class regardless of position; Top 247 has him at No. 18.

His announcement coincided with his mother’s birthday.