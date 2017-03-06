Kansas City coach suspended for district title game after allegedly using racial slur against own player

Park Hill Coach Chad Jones suspended for district title game after allegedly using racial slur https://t.co/xNyFLK09oE via @meganbrilley pic.twitter.com/lITG4ptNxd — FOX 4 News (@fox4kc) March 4, 2017

The second-year boys basketball coach at Park Hill (Mo.) found himself suspended from sitting on his team’s bench during its district title-clinching victory thanks to his alleged use of a racial epithet, regardless of the circumstances that preceded that.

As reported by the Kansas City Star, among other sources, Park Hill head coach Chad Jones missed Friday’s district title game against Oak Park following his intervention in a dispute between his players during a prior game. The coach will allegedly be allowed to return to action for Wednesday’s Missouri Class 5 sectional playoff game.

The full circumstances that preceded Jones’ suspension are a bit more convoluted than his suspension might make them seem, according to the Star:

Two people who were present at the Trojans’ practice Thursday told The Star that one player used a racial epithet to describe a teammate. Both of the players were black, the sources said. In the process of telling his player not to use the language, Jones repeated the word back to the player, the sources said.

Even with those details, it’s impossible to ascertain the full context of Jones’ comments. What is known is that Jones’ team will apparently be happy to have him back for the team’s sectional playoff game.

“When we found out he wasn’t going to be here, of course it (stunk), because, I mean, he’s the biggest part,” junior Ronnie Bell told the Star. “We couldn’t be here without him. He’s going to be back. We know he’s going to be back. And we’re going to take care of business whenever he comes back.”