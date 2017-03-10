Kansas City HS basketball fan breaks out Salt Bae celebration for sectional free throws

Here’s your sign that ‘Salt Bae’ has officially jumped the shark as a meme, once and for all: This high school fan broke out the Salt Bae to celebrate free throw attempts … at a state sectional game.

We don’t know precisely which teams are competing in the game depicted in this video, but we know it’s from the Kansas City area thanks to The Big Lead’s Jason Lisk. We also don’t know who the player at the line is, nor whether he actually made his attempts.

What we do know is that this fan is taking the entire Sectionals experience very, very, very seriously. A little too seriously, in fact. The first bumps are one thing, but a full 30-second rendition of Salt Bae is a bit over the top for any play, let alone the lead up to a free throw in a high school playoff game.

Please note: We are not trying to discourage this man’s enthusiasm. Far from it! The more like this, the merrier. It’ll make the entire experience fun for everyone, even if it doesn’t ensure the raucous celebrants are entirely sane.