Kansas football landed three huge 4-star recruits from La. in one day

If you were told that the University of Kansas added three four-star recruits in a single day, you’d probably feel basketball coach Bill Self deserved a hearty congratulations. Not on this day, because it was Kansas’ football program that landed the pair of upper echelon players.

As noted by 247 Sports, Kansas coach David Beatty added a sextet of out-of-state recruits over the weekend, five from Louisiana and one from Texas. Two of the Louisiana natives, Landry Walker wide receiver Devonta Jason and cornerback Corione Harris both announced their pledge to the Jayhawks football program. Archbishop Rummel wide receiver JaMarr Chase also committed to the Jayhawks on Saturday.

We Just Some Boys From The Boot Committed To KU #RockChalk ❤💙 pic.twitter.com/jvDr3pszbO — Whop (@TheRealWhop3) February 5, 2017

To call the two players’ early commitment surprising is an understatement. Jason is considered a top-15 receiver prospect and the No. 3 prospect from the state of Louisiana. Harris is the No. 5-ranked prospect in Louisiana and Chase is ranked right behind his prospective future teammates.

The transition from Louisiana and Texas to Kansas is a direct credit to Beatty and his roots. The third-year head coach arrived in Lawrence after a career as a high school coach in Texas. Still, it has taken Beatty a few years to reach the cream of the Southern crop. By comparison, the Jayhawks’ 2017 recruiting class included 19 three-star prospects, a pair of two-star recruits and zero players rated with four stars.

The 2018 class already has three four-stars … and counting. That’s some start for Kansas football fans.