Kanye West reportedly in talks to redesign Calabasas (Calif.) sports uniforms

Kanye West’s many talents, it appears, extend to the design world. And he now reportedly wants to form a partnership with a prominent Southern California high school.

As first reported by TMZ, West recently met with school officials at Calabasas (Calif.) to pitch a collaboration between Yeezy and the school. West, it appears, wants to redesign the school’s sports uniforms and help to re-brand the entire program.

Among the changes? New school colors and renaming the mascot from the Coyotes to the Wolves. Bold moves, if he were to make them.

Perhaps not so coincidentally, West released a track in 2016 dubbed “Wolves.”And per Complex, he has a house in Calabasas.

TMZ reported that as part of the deal, West would make a donation to improve school facilities – including major upgrades to the gym.

The school currently has a deal with Adidas, which owns the Yeezy brand.

While there is no official word from the school on the matter, the official Twitter account of the CHS Coyote Football Booster Club (@CalabasasFtball) did retweet the Complex tweet of their story on the potential collaboration and called it an “interesting development” while sharing the TMZ story.

Very interesting development for Calabasas football and high school..we'll see how it plays out! Love the idea! https://t.co/p09FcGZEl5 — CHS Coyote Football (@CalabasasFtball) June 3, 2017

Given the bottomless well of creativity that West has displayed in the past, we’d imagine those uniforms would be unlike others we’ve seen in high school sports. Whether it happens remains to be seen. Stay tuned.