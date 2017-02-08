VIDEO: Florida signee Karissa McLaughlin can score from just about anywhere

Karissa McLaughlin, ranked as the No. 10 point guard in the Class of 2017, showed she can get put the ball in the basket as well as distribute.

The 5-7 McLaughlin tied her career high with 40 points on senior night for Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.), which is ranked No. 9 in the Midwest in the Super 25 Computer Regional Rankings. As asketyou can see in the video above, she shot it from long range, mid-range and drove to the basket.

Homestead finished its home schedule undefeated again, meaning the seniors who played four years went 42-0 in their careers in their gym.