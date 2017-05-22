Ind. softball star Katelyn Pavey, born with half a left arm, 'an inspiration'

They call her “Lefty.”

She’s a senior softball star for Lanesville High School, team captain three years running. A leadoff hitter, she bats a shade under .600 with a slugging percentage north of .750 and an on-base clip of .670. She leads the Eagles in more than 10 statistical categories. But that’s just the start.

She’s even more impressive in person. The standout is a natural in the batter’s box, her vision sharp as a ball slipped outside the strike zone to spur a leadoff walk-on senior night this past Monday. Three pitches later, she raced home after two stolen bases and a play at the plate, the tone-setter in a 15-1, five-inning Lanesville win.

The Eagles’ seniors were substituted one-by-one as the final half-inning began, each showered with cheers from the home crowd. Last came Lanesville’s “Lefty.” As she made her way from center field to the dugout, the applause grew considerably – for good reason.

Her name is Katelyn Pavey. Her journey has thus far culminated in a successful high school career and a chance to play at the next level, but it’s been anything but usual. Pavey was born with phocomelia, a rare birth defect characterized by underdeveloped or absent limbs. She has half a left arm with two digits just below the elbow. But you’d hardly know it.

“I don’t see myself as having a disability,” Pavey said. “Disability is ability, I believe. I believe I can do anything anyone else can.”

She’s not wrong. Pavey’s throwing transition is less than a quarter of a second slower than any other player’s method. She catches with her right, takes the glove off with her half arm and switches back to throw with the right. A left-handed hitter, she chokes the bat with her right hand and steadies it with her half arm at the plate. She made the switch from righty at an early age for more control.

Pavey leads the Eagles in hits (44), runs (34), stolen bases (40 in 43 attempts), RBIs (20) and walks (18), for starters, and has 42 putouts in 47 chances. She hit her first home run on May 3, a straight shot over the center-field fence. Pavey’s father, Eric, a second-year head coach at Lanesville, said his daughter’s talent is well earned.