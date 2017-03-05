Kaukauna Ghosts beat Luxemburg-Casco

LUXEMBURG – The Kaukauna boys’ basketball team won the regional championship Saturday with an 84-72 victory over Luxemburg-Casco.

Kaukauna, the defending WIAA Division 2 state champions, jumped out to a 20-4 lead and led 44-27 at halftime. The Spartans never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.

Jordan McCabe led Kaukauna with 34 points. Eric Carl added 15 points and Bailey McDaniel had 12 as the Ghosts put five players in double figures.

Brad Vosters held Bryce TeKulve, the top scorer for Luxemburg-Casco, to one basket and just five points.

Kaukauna … …44 40 — 84 Luxemburg-Casco … …27 45 — 72

Kaukauna: Carl 15, McCabe 34, McDaniel 12, Vosters 10, Kurey 3, Eiting 10. Totals 33 8-12 84. Three-pointers: Carl 5, McCabe 5. Fouls: 17.

Luxemburg-Casco: Jandrin 2, Otradovec 2, Deprey 3, Wotruba 6, Ronsman 20, Coisman 16, Te Kulve 5. Totals 21 21-23 72. Three-pointers: Jandrin 4, Ronsman 2, Deprey, Wotruba, Te Kulve. Fouls: 14.

Division 3

Little Chute 67, Peshtigo 58

At Little Chute, Noah Mueller scored 22 points and Devin Plate added 20 to led the Mustangs to the regional title.

Plate had 14 of his points in the second half to help the Mustangs (18-6) hold off the Bulldogs.

“We got in foul trouble playing man and had to go zone late in the first half,” Little Chute coach Mickey Martin said. “We pretty much played it the whole second half. Our zone was key tonight, plus the fact we were able to get our shooters open and knock down some threes.”

Peshtigo … …26 32 — 58 Little Chute … …34 33 — 67

Peshtigo: Thill 4, Bradley 8, Demmith 28, Larsen 10, Neumann 8. Totals 19 16-21 58. Three-pointers: Demmith, Larson 2, Neumann. Fouls: 21.

Little Chute: Diedrick 2, Plate 20, Mueller 22, Stevens 11, Knudsen 12. Totals 22 12-24 67. Three-pointers: Plate 3, Mueller 5, Knudsen 3. Fouls: 19.

Xavier 104, Freedom 79

At Appleton, the Hawks topped the century mark for the second game in a row, winning the regional title with a convincing win over the Irish.

With the win, the Hawks advance to the sectional semifinals against Little Chute on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Bay Port.

Trailing by 10 in the first half, Xavier went on a 30-0 run to go up by 20.

The Hawks were on target with their 3-point shooting, hitting 22 3-point baskets. Cal Christensen and Hunter Plamann combined for 14 of the 3-point baskets.

Christensen, who finished with 28 points, scored 15 of his points in the first half, while Plamann scored 19 of his 26 in the first half.

Charlie Jadin led the Irish with 32 points.

Freedom … …33 46 — 79 Xavier … …55 49 — 104

Freedom: Z. Green 2, D. Green 9, Brickner 10, Jadin 32, Van Handel 6, Baumgart 12, Tingle 8. Totals 34 2-5 79. Three-pointers: D. Green, Jadin 5, Van Handel, Baumgart 2. Fouls: 12.

Xavier: Egan 13, Plamann 26, Burton 3, S. Ferris 9, Christensen 28, Schmitt 3, DeYoung 10, Otto 5, Schlicht 7. Totals 36 10-10 104. Three-pointers: Egan 3, Plamann 6, Burton, S. Ferris, Christensen 8, Schmitt, Otto, Schlicht. Fouls: 10.

Division 1

Eau Claire North 67, Appleton West 61

At Eau Claire, the Huskies made 12-of-14 free throws in the two overtime periods to defeat the Terrors.

The Terrors, who trailed by two at halftime, had only three players — Jack Mahoney, Will Mahoney and Blake Pahlow — score in the first half.

In the second half, Appleton West got more players involved in the scoring and forged the tie at the end of regulation.

Jack Mahoney led the Terrors with 19 points, while Pahlow and Will Mahoney added 16 and 13 points, respectively.

Jack Kron and Austin Werdin scored 20 and 19 points, respectively, for Eau Claire North. Werdin scored 13 of his points in the second half and the two overtime periods.

Appleton West … …26 27 2 6 — 61 Eau Claire North … …28 25 2 12 — 67

Appleton West: J. Mahoney 19, Bell 5, W. Mahoney 13, Pahlow 16, Pitz 8. Totals 23 12-19 61. Three-pointers: Pahlow, J. Mahoney, W. Mahoney. Fouls: 21.

Eau Claire North: Kron 20, Banks 8, Horn 1, Werdin 19, Neyens 9, Hanson 7, Luther 3. Totals 21 22-27 67. Three-pointers: Kron, Neyens, Houser. Fouls: 20.

Division 4

Shiocton 61, St. Mary Catholic 47

At Shiocton, Nate Schmidt scored 18 of his game-high 25 points in the first half to lead the Chiefs to the regional title.

Wesley Brouillard added 16 points for Shiocton, including nine in the first half.

Shiocton (19-5) will play Roncalli in a sectional semifinal game Wednesday at Green Bay Southwest.

St. Mary Catholic … …25 22 — 47 Shiocton … …36 25 — 61

St. Mary Catholic: Miller 3, Lacey 4, Jack 7, Solowicz 5, Boyson 12, Uhlenbrauck 2, Fischer 14. Totals 19 2-8 47. Three-pointers: Miller, Jack, Solowicz, Boyson 4. Fouls: 12.

Shiocton: Spencer 6, M. Peterson 5, Leitzke 5, Brouillard 16, Bedor 4, Schmidt 25. Totals 24 6-12 61. Three-pointers: Leitzke, Brouillard, Schmidt 5. Fouls: 10.

DIVISION 5

Hilbert 92, Valley Christian 73

At Hilbert, Kody Krueger scored 28 points and Connor Kuhn added 19 in the Wolves’ win over the Warriors.

Kyle Krueger and Jack Halbach both added 12 for Hilbert, which will play Sheboygan Christian in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday in Brown Deer.

Hilbert spent much of the second half at the free throw line, making 19-of-25.

Wes Schiek led Valley Christian with 31 points. Abe Schiek added 15.

Valley Christian… …38 35 — 73 Hilbert… …42 50 — 92

Valley Christian: Dunn 10, A. Schiek 15, W. Schiek 31, Kiefer 11, A. Giannopoulos 2, Geffers 4. Totals 26 14-18 73. Three-pointers: Dunn, A. Schiek, W. Schiek 5. Fouls: 31.

Hilbert: Kody Krueger 28, Konen 8, Kuhn 19, Ka. Krueger 4, Propson 9, Kyle Kureger 12, Halbach 12. Totals 32 26-38 92. Three-pointers: Kody Krueger 2. Fouls: 18.