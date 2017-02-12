Kaukauna Ghosts dominate wrestling regional

KAUKAUNA – It’s on to WIAA team and individual sectional competition for the Kaukauna wrestling team.

The Ghosts won the Division 1 regional championship Saturday with 287.5 points, well ahead of runner-up Hortonville, which finished with 186 points.

The Ghosts also advanced all of their wrestlers to the individual sectional, which they will host Saturday.

In the team sectional on Tuesday, the Ghosts will wrestle at Pulaski against the Red Raiders.

Kaukauna had seven individual champions at the regional. Hortonville had four champions, while Appleton North, Neenah and Kimberly each had one champion.

The Ghosts’ regional champions were John Diener (113 pounds), Brandon Micksh (120), Trent Leon (132), Zach Lee (152), Bryson Alsteen (170), Mason VanAsten (220) and Keaton Kluever (285).

For Hortonville, individual titles were won by Eric Barnett (106), Jacob Barnett (126), Nathan Lichtfuss (138) and Elliott Luker (160).

Appleton North’s Brytton Goymerac won the title at 145 pounds, with Beau Yineman of Neenah grabbing first at 182 pounds and Alex Mischka of Kimberly finishing first at 195.

While Kaukauna advanced its entire squad to the individual sectional, Neenah was next in line with 10 of its wrestlers moving on to sectional competition. Hortonville and Appleton North both advanced nine, while Kimberly advanced eight. Menasha and Appleton East qualified four and two wrestlers for sectional competition, respectively.

TEAM SCORES

KAUKAUNA 287.5, HORTONVILLE 186, APPLETON NORTH 165.5, NEENAH 164.5, KIMBERLY 146, MENASHA 76, APPLETON EAST 63, APPLETON WEST 10

106: 1st – Eric Barnett H pinned Mason Campshure KA 2:39. 3rd – Anthony Hefter N dec. Charlie Hart KI 11-1. 113: 1st – John Diener KA dec. Noah Baehnman M 6-5. 2nd place wrestleback – Baehnman M dec. Briar Hass N 8-6. 3rd – Hass N pinned Eric Esser AN 5:41. 120: 1st – Brandon Micksh KA pinned Kaiser VanDeLoo M 1:40. 2nd place wrestleback – Godffrey Kairu KI dec. VanDeLoo M 3-1. 3rd – Kairu KI dec. Matthew Hall N 15-9. 4th place wrestleback – Noah Heimmermann H pinned Hall N 1:43. 126: 1st – Jacob Barnett H pinned Tyler Locke AE 2:29. 2nd place wrestleback – Mikael Kolosso KA pinned Locke AE 3:20. 3rd – Kolosso KA dec. Hunter Bruecker KI 7-3. 4th place wrestleback – Bruecker KI pinned Mikey Mejia AN 3:40. 132: 1st – Trent Leon KA dec. Drosianos Louvaris KI 16-7. 3rd – Isaac Bethel N dec. Jake Price AN 9-2. 138: 1st – Nathan Lichtfuss H dec. Ian Laatsch AN 4-3. 3rd – Jacob Schramm KA dec. Zach Scharenbrock AE 4-3. 4th place wrestleback – Scharenbrock AE dec. Seth Christman KI 5-3. 145: 1st – Brytton Goymerac AN dec. Colin Schuler H 2-0. 2nd place wrestleback – Schuler H dec. Jacob Canner KA 2-1. 3rd – Canner KA pinned Montana Jones N 3:59. 4th place wrestleback – Aaron Stannard KI dec. Jones N 7-5. 152: 1st – Zach Lee KA pinned Myles Laurent KI 2:40. 2nd place wrestleback – Laurent KI dec. Delontae Mills N 3-2. 3rd – Mills dec. Joe Cleereman H 7-3. 160: 1st – Elliott Luker H pinned David Oyler N 3:31. 2nd place wrestleback – Alec Hartman KA dec. Oyler N 4-0. 3rd – Hartman KA dec. Weston Verhoff AN 4-2. 4th place wrestleback – Verhoff AN pinned Johnathan Schellinger AW 2:58. 170: 1st – Bryson Alsteen KA pinned Ihab Khatib AN 1:24. 3rd: Kirkland Hills H dec. Isaiah McCormick N 11-9. 182: 1st – Beau Yineman N dec. Brock Danielski AN 3-0. 2nd place wrestleback – Danielski AN pined Sebastian Egan KA 4:55. 3rd – Egan KA pinned Franky Zavala M 1:49. 195: 1st – Alex Mischka KI pinned Marshall Kools N 5:00. 3rd – Jon Heilman KA pinned Jacob Ruppel AN :52. 220: 1st – Mason VanAsten KA pinned Connor Quick M 3:06. 2nd place wrestleback – Quick M pinned Brexton Bostwick N 1:34. 3rd – Bostwick N pinned Brady Buchman H 2:54. 285: 1st – Keaton Kluever KA pinned Zach Fischer AN 1:33. 3rd – Connor Zirpel KI pinned Luke Higgins N 2:32.