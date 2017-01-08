Kaukauna Ghosts eighth at Cheesehead

KAUKAUNA – The Kaukauna wrestling team finished in eighth place at the Cheesehead Invitational on Saturday.

Montini Catholic won the team title with 526.5 points, with Mt. Carmel second at 506.5. Stoughton was seventh with 388.5 and Kaukauna was eighth with 381.

Bryce Herlache of Wrightstown finished in second place at 182 pounds. Herlache posted a 6-1 record in the tournament and lost to Jackson Hemauer of DeForest 8-0 in the first-place match.

Zach Lee (152) and Keaton Kluever (275) of Kaukauna both had third-place finishes with 6-1 records.

Lee beat Brad Gross of Marmion Academy 8-3 in the third-place match, while Kluever pinned Malik Scates of Carl Sandburg in 1:20 for third.

Matt Verhasselt led Freedom with a seventh-place finish. He beat Jacob Sklenar of Pewaukee 2-1 in the seventh-place match.

TEAM SCORES

MONTINI CATHOLIC 526.5, MT. CARMEL 506.5, KASSON-MANTORVILLE 480.5, APPLE VALLEY 466.5, LOCKPORT 456.5, SOUTHEAST POLK 431, STOUGHTON 388.5, KAUKAUNA 381, ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE 376.5, CARL SANDBURG 375.5, MARMION ACADEMY 341, SIMLEY 315, WAVERLY-SHELLROCK 274, EDWARDSVILLE 273.5, PLATTE COUNTY 251, PEWAUKEE 233.5, DESERT VISTA 203, LYONS TWP 199, MILTON 181.5, METEA VALLEY 179, ST. RITA 177.5, MUKWONAGO 171.5, WRIGHTSTOWN 169, THOMPSON 168.5, HARTLAND ARROWHEAD 160.5, FENNIMORE 145, TWO RIVERS 142, FREEDOM 134, DEFOREST 126.5, HARTFORD 64, SHEBOYGAN FALLS 21

FINALS

106: 1st – Dylan Ragusin, Montini Catholic, dec. Luke Odom, Edwardsville 2-1. 3rd – Sam Latona, Thompson dec. Matt Ramos, Lockport 4-3. 5th – Hunter Lewis, Stoughton pinned Colton Drousias, Mt. Carmel 2:01.

113: 1st – Joey Melendez, Montini Catholic dec. Ryan Sokol, Simley 10-6. 3rd – Cody Phippen, Platte County dec. Noah Surtin, Edwardsville 5-0. 5th – Keegan O’Toole, Arrowhead dec. Anthony Molton, Lockport 3-0.

120: 1st – Patrick McKee, St. Michael-Albertville major dec. Pat Nolan, Carl Sandburg 16-5. 3rd – Gauge Perrien, Southeast Polk dec. Phillip Sims, Metea Valley 9-4. 5th – Rehan Uribe, Mt. Carmel dec. James Pierandozzi, Lockport 4-2.

126: 1st – Real Woods, Montini Catholic major dec. Gabe Hixenbaugh, Thompson 18-6. 3rd – Jake Gliva, Simley dec. Trevor Chumbley, Marmion Academy 6-4. 5th – Adam Brown, Southeast Polk dec. Kaleb Guzior, Mt. Carmel 6-3.

132: 1st – Abdullah Assaf, Lockport dec. Fidel Mayora, Montini Catholic 10-6. 3rd – Cade DeVos, Southeast Polk dec. Brandon Klein, Stoughton TB-1 4-3. 5th – Sebas Swiggum, Apple Valley dec. Ben Kirby, Carl Sandburg 3-2.

138: 1st – Anthony Cheloni, Marmion dec. Kendall Coleman, Mt. Carmel 6-2. 3rd – Jake Stiles, Montini Catholic dec. Kyle Rathman, Apple Valley SV-1 3-1. 5th – Tyler Zeman, Lyons TWP won by forfeit over Nathan Lendt, Southeast Polk.

145: 1st – Austin O’Connor, St. Rita dec. Will Lewan, Montini Catholic 5-3. 3rd – Yahya Thomas, Mt. Carmel dec. Garrett Model, Stoughton 4-3. 5th – Zach Barnes, Southeast Polk dec. Baylor Fernandes, Lockport 5-1.

152: 1st – Austin Yant, Waverly-Shellrock dec. Matt Ortiz, Montini Catholic 5-4. 3rd – Zach Lee, Kaukauna dec. Brad Gross, Marmion Academy 8-3. 5th – Dillon Hoey, Mt. Carmel dec. Baylor Montgomery, Edwardsville 9-2.

160: 1st – Brady Berge, Kasson-Mantorville dec. Jake Allar, St. Michael-Albertville 5-3. 3rd – Tyler Dow, Stoughton dec. Zack Wagenhoffer, Waverly-Shellrock 2-0. 5th – Trevell Timmons, Lockport dec. Jack Mulay, Mt. Carmel 6-4.

170: 1st – Johnny Mologousis, Lyons TWP major dec. Gavin Babcock, Southeast Polk 9-1. 3rd – Patrick Kennedy, Kasson-Mantorville won by injury def. over Peter Christensen, Montini Catholic. 5th – David Riojas, Mt. Carmel dec. Dakota Schmidt, Platte County 7-2.

182: 1st – Jackson Hemauer, DeForest major dec. Bryce Herlache, Wrightstown 8-0. 3rd – Billy Pitzner, Milton major dec. Zach Moon, Simley 9-1. 5th – Payton Fernandes, Lockport dec. Gabe Christenson, Southeast Polk 4-2.

195: 1st – Daniel Kerkvliet, Simley dec. Patrick Brucki, Carl Sandburg 7-4. 3rd – Jacob Raschka, Pewaukee dec. Chad Porter, Desert Vista 4-3. 5th – Tyler Kim, Apple Valley dec. Sage Smart, Platte County 6-1.

220: 1st – Noah Ryan, Kasson-Mantorville dec. Evan Foster, St. Michael-Albertville 4-3. 3rd – Aric Bohn, Mukwonago dec. Casey Jumps, Platte County 5-2. 5th – Cole Bateman, Carl Sandburg dec. Mason VanAsten, Kaukauna 5-3.

285: 1st – Gable Steveson, Apple Valley pinned Blaze Beltran, Pewaukee 2:36. 3rd – Keaton Kluever, Kaukauna pinned Malik Scates, Carl Sandburg 1:20. 5th – Bobby Papiernik, Metea Valley dec. Brett Johnson, Desert Vista 3-1.