Kaukauna Ghosts fall to Oshkosh North

KAUKAUNA – The Kaukauna boys’ basketball team couldn’t overcome a miserable start Friday.

In a battle of state powerhouses, Oshkosh North rode a blistering start to a 93-80 victory over the Ghosts in a Fox Valley Association game.

Tyrese Haliburton and Shane Wissink both scored 24 points to lead the Spartans, who entered the game ranked No. 1 in Division 1 in the Associated Press state rankings.

Jordan McCabe led Kaukauna with 27 points and Eric Carl finished with 19. The Ghosts were ranked No. 5 in the state in Division 2 by the Associated Press.

Oshkosh North (10-0 overall, 6-0 FVA) started the game with a 7-0 run, led 12-2 and built its lead to 20-4 with 12:51 remaining in the first half. Wissink drilled three early 3-pointers and scored nine of the Spartans’ first 20 points.

North led 30-13 with 9:05 remaining in the first half but back-to-back 3-pointers by Carl sparked the Ghosts (5-4, 4-3), who eventually pulled within eight points at halftime at 45-37.

Kaukauna rallied early in the second half and when Luke Eiting scored on a layup with 9:10 remaining, the Ghosts were within four at 68-64.

Oshkosh North responded with a 12-4 run to go back up 80-68 with 5:30 remaining in the game and the Ghosts didn’t threaten again.

Adam Smith made his season debut for Kaukauna. The senior standout, who had been out all season with a broken foot, entered the game with about 15 minutes remaining in the first half. He finished with seven points before fouling out.

McCabe and Bailey McDaniel also fouled out for Kaukauna.

Dylan Kurey added 12 points and Brad Vosters had 11 for the Ghosts.

Oshkosh North… …45 48 — 93 Kaukauna… …37 43 — 80

Oshkosh North: Wissink 24, Anderson 16, Haliburton 24, Ellestad 12, Hickey 10, Flory 7. Totals 31 19-26 93. Three-pointers: Wissink 4, Anderson 3, Ellestad 3, Flory, Haliburton. Fouls: 11.

Kaukauna: Carl 19, McCabe 27, McDaniel 2, Vosters 11, Smith 7, Kurey 12, Eiting 2. Totals 31 5-6 80. Three-pointers: Carl 5, McCabe 7, Smith. Fouls: 24.