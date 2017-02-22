Kaukauna Ghosts knock off West

GREEN BAY – Claire Engmann scored 22 points to lead Kaukauna to a 65-47 victory Tuesday over Green Bay West in a WIAA Division 2 girls’ basketball regional quarterfinal.

Keira Nennig added 11 points for Kaukauna (3-20), which will play at No. 1 seed West De Pere on Friday.

The Ghosts made 21-of-25 free throws in their victory.

“We were just trying to focus on both (Jazzlynn) Koeller and (Antonia) King,” Kaukauna coach Jim Viotto said. “We did a nice job holding King to five. Our pressure was causing turnovers.”

Koeller finished with 24 points for Green Bay West.

Kaukauna … …38 27 — 65 Green Bay West … …28 19 — 47

Kaukauna: Nennig 11, Isselmann 6, Rodriguez 2, Albrecht 2, Evers 9, Brochtrup 6, Verhasselt 5, Mand 2, Engmann 22. Totals 21 21-25 65. Three-pointers: Nennig, Brochtrup. Fouls: 16.

Green Bay West: Koeller 24, King 5, Verhaagh 10, Allen 3, Cornelius 4, Solstad 1. Totals 16 9-14 47. Three-pointers: Koeller 3, King, Verhaagh 2. Fouls: 21.

Green Bay Southwest 57, Menasha 28

At Green Bay, Jaddan Simmons scored 18 points to lead the Trojans over the Bluejays.

The Bluejays struggled to break the Trojans’ ability to control the tempo of the game.

Alyssa Roen and Alexa Yost both scored six points to lead Menasha (3-19).

Menasha … …17 11 — 28 Green Bay Southwest … …30 27 — 57

Menasha: Siegel 5, Roen 6, Roesler 2, Yost 6, Bates 2, Perez 2, Hoekstra 5. Totals 11 3-5 28. Three-pointers: Siegel, Yost 2. Fouls: 22.

Green Bay Southwest: Simmons 18, Thiel 14, Thomas 2, Seals 7, Lawler 3, Bouche 10, Jackson 1, Pamanet 3. Totals 16 22-37 57. Three-pointers: Thiel 3. Fouls: 11.

Mosinee 50,

Waupaca 43

At Mosinee, Victoria Nowak scored 26 points for the Comets, who hung tough before falling to the Indians.

Emma Smidt added 11 points for Waupaca (8-15), with nine of her points coming on a trio of 3-point baskets.

McKayla Garski led Mosinee (10-13) with 13 points.

Waupaca … …20 23 — 43 Mosinee … …23 27 — 50

Waupaca: Johannes 4, Radley 2, Smidt 11, Nowak 26. Three-pointers: Smidt 3, Johannes.

Mosinee: Bruess 9, Garski 13, Johnson 1, Swid 8, Sitko 8, Dulak 10, Priest 1. Three-pointers: Bruess 3, Swid 2.

Division 3

Sheboygan Falls 66, Brillion 61

At Brillion, the Lions fell behind 42-21 at halftime and couldn’t rally all the way back in the regional loss.

Sara Braun led Brillion (13-10) with 18 points, while Ariel Heraly added 16.

Allison Antonie led Sheboygan Falls with 16 points.

Sheboygan Falls … …42 24 — 66 Brillion … …21 40 — 61

Sheboygan Falls: Durn 13, Girdaukas 13, Sommerfeld 15, Wollert 3, Zeier 6, Antonie 16. Totals 25 11-16 66. Three-pointers: Zeier, Durn, Girdaukas 3.

Brillion: Heraly 16, Braun 18, Keller 12, Kraus 5, Cohen 10. Totals 24 8-12 61. Three-pointers: Heraly 3, Braun, Kraus. Fouls: 14.

Denmark 55,

Chilton 33

At Denmark, the Vikings limited the Tigers to 18 percent shooting and pulled away in the second half for the win.

Chilton (10-13), which made just 8-of-43 field goal attempts, was led by Lauren Mortimer with 12 points.

Ashley Leiterman had 17 points and eight rebounds for Denmark (11-12).

Chilton … …16 17 — 33 Denmark … …24 31 — 55

Chilton: Brickl 4, Schmitz 1, Mortimer 12, Schmitz 5, Brown 1, Moehn 8, Stiefvater 2. Totals 8 16-25 33. Three-pointer: Schmitz. Fouls: 15.

Denmark: Hansen 5, Laurent 13, Miller 8, Sipple 5, Leiterman 17, Rish 2, Pennings 3, Groehler 2. Totals 20 11-17 55. Three-pointers: Hansen, Miller 2, Sipple. Fouls: 19.

Northland Pines 62, Clintonville 33

At Clintonville, the Eagles limited the Truckers to two field goals and seven free throws in the first half while building a 22-point lead en route to the win.

Catherine Morse the Truckers (1-22) with 10 points, while Lizzy Weatherwax had eight.

Lexi Smith had 17 points for Northland Pines (16-7). Hadley Knase and Jacqueline Smith both added 11.

Northland Pines … …33 29 — 62 Clintonville … …11 22 — 33

Northland Pines: Lindemann 8, Clark 2, Miller 2, Kowalski 4, L. Smith 17, Knase 11, J. Smith 11, Gauthier 7. Totals 26 8-15 62. Three-pointers: L. Smith, J. Smith. Fouls: 19.

Clintonville: Weatherwax 8, Arndt 2, Harbath 3, Bramstrom 1, Morse 10, Carpetner 3, Birling 2, Lorge 4. Totals 9 13-22 33. Three-pointers: Weatherwax, Carpenter. Fouls: 15.

Division 4

St. Mary Catholic 42, Iola-Scandinavia 34

At Iola, Abbi Thelen scored 24 points, including seven in overtime, to lead the Zephyrs over the Thunderbirds.

Alicia Thone added 11 points for SMC (8-15), which outscored Iola-Scandinavia 11-3 in the overtime period. The Zephyrs will play at No. 1 seed Manitowoc Lutheran on Friday.

Leighton Fischer led the Thunderbirds (11-12) with 24 points.

St. Mary Catholic … …13 18 11 — 42 Iola-Scandinavia … …17 14 3 — 34

St. Mary Catholic: Thone 11, S. Andersen 4, Britt 3, Thelen 24. Totals 12 14-19 42. Three-pointers: Thone, Thelen 2, Britt. Fouls: 10.

Iola-Scandinavia: Kisting 1, Johnson 4, Wandtke 5, Fischer 24. Totals 12 8-11 34. Three-pointers: Fischer 2. Fouls: 18.

Manawa 53,

Roncalli 47

At Manitowoc, the Wolves grabbed a 14-point lead in the first half and held on to defeat the Jets.

Laynie Bessette led the Wolves with 17 points and in the second half made 6-of-9 free throw attempts to help fend off Roncalli.

Alexis Wepner added 12 points for Manawa (7-16), which will play at Mishicot on Friday.

Abby Zurcher scored all 11 of her points in the second half to lead the Jets. Kerry Kiel added 10 for the Jets, who made just 9-of-22 free throws.

Manawa … …32 21 — 53 Roncalli … …18 29 — 47

Manawa: Zander 2, Bessette 17, Struzynski 6, Reierson 9, Schernecker 2, Wepner 12, Kaczorowski 5. Totals 18 11-22 53. Three-pointers: Bessette, Reierson 3, Wepner 2. Fouls: 20.

Roncalli: Patek 8, Kerry Kiel 10, Zurcher 11, Kellyn Kiel 5, Wollander 6, Pautz 7. Totals 16 9-22 47. Three-pointers: Kerry Kiel 2, Zurcher 2, Wollander 2. Fouls: 20.

Algoma 55, Wey.-Fremont 20

At Algoma, the Indians struggled offensively, mustering just 10 points in each half in the loss to the Wolves.

Kiley Akey and Hailey Krause both scored eight for Weyauwega-Fremont (3-20).

Alli Spitzer led Algoma (10-13) with 11 points.

Weyauwega-Fremont … …10 10 — 20 Algoma … …29 26 — 55

Weyauwega-Fremont: Akey 8, Monty 4, Krause 8. Totals 8 2-5 20. Three-pointers: Akey 2. Fouls: 15.

Algoma: Haack 7, M. Guilette 10, Spitzer 11, Jossie 6, C. Guilette 6, Robinson 2, Nessinger 6, Slaby 2, Zimmerman 3, Bachalini 2. Totals 20 6-14-55. Three-pointers: Haack 2, Spitzer 3, Jossie 2, C. Guilette, Zimmerman. Fouls: 9.

Division 5

Hilbert 55, Salam 10

At Hilbert, the Wolves led 37-3 at halftime and rolled to the regional quarterfinal victory.

Makaylee Kuhn scored 15 points, Megan Lau had 14 and Katelyn Schoen 12 for Hilbert (9-14), which will host Heritage Christian on Friday in a regional semifinal.

Salam … …3 7 — 10 Hilbert … …37 18 — 55

Salam: Sarsour 6, Ali 2, Schaub 2. Totals 4 0-2 10. Three-pointers: Sarsour 2. Fouls: 14.

Hilbert: Wiese 4, Schaffer 3, Lau 14, Kuhn 15, Bangert 2, Schoen 12, Duchow 2, Bergelin 3. Totals 22 9-22 55. Three-pointers: Schaffer, Kuhn. Fouls: 9.