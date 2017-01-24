Kaukauna Ghosts rout Madison East

KAUKAUNA – Freshman Keaton Ferris scored 22 points to spark Kaukauna to a 91-69 victory Monday over Madison East in a nonconference boys’ basketball game.

Ferris made five 3-pointers in the game and scored 13 points in the second half. The Ghosts made 14 3-pointers.

Jordan McCabe added 21 points, Bailey McDaniel scored 15, Dylan Kurey had 14 and Eric Carl scored 11.

McCabe also had 11 rebounds, 11 assists and seven steals.

Kaukauna was without senior Adam Smith, who re-injured his foot during Saturday’s game at Fond du Lac and will miss the rest of the season.

Madison East … …32 37 — 69 Kaukauna … …48 43 — 91

Madison East: Jones 10, Oby 3, Hilliard 13, Cratic 4, Lewis 19, Maduka 1, Douglas 2, Justice 4, Thompson 3, Washington 2, Mielke 2, Wooten 6. Totals 25 9-10 69. Three-pointers: Lewis 5, Hilliard 3, Thompson, Oby.

Kaukauna: Carl 11, McCabe 21, McDaniel 15, Vosters 4, Ferris 22, Kurey 14, Eiting 4. Totals 36 5-8 91. Three-pointers: Carl 3, McCabe 5, Ferris 5, McDaniel. Fouls: 9.

Brillion 51,

Reedsville 44

At Brillion, the Lions outscored Reedsville 28-21 in the second half to pull away and get the win.

Tyler Suess had 14 points and Trevor Jandry added 11 for the Lions.

Reedsville … …23 21 — 44 Brillion … …23 28 — 51

Brillion: Jandrey 11, Q. Schwartz 5, Schlender 4, Brouillard 4, D. Schwartz 7, Suess 14, Mentzel 4, Bonick 2. Totals 15 18-32 51. Three-pointers: Q. Schwartz 2, Schlender. Fouls: 14.

Big East

Ozaukee 74,

St. Mary Catholic 62

At Fox Crossing, Jordan Lacey had 20 points but it wasn’t enough as Ozaukee got the win.

Mitchell Fischer added 14 points and Grant Boyson had 12 for SMC.

Garrett Hoffmann scored 24 points and Jared Zausch had 21 to lead Ozaukee.

Ozaukee … …29 45 — 74 St. Mary Catholic … …26 36 — 62

Ozaukee: Henderson 14, Zausch 21, Lippe 7, G. Hoffmann 24, B. Hoffmann 4, Street 4. Totals 25 17-24 74. Three-pointers: Zausch 2, G. Hoffmann 4, Lippe. Fouls: 15.

St. Mary Catholic: Lacey 20, Dejno 2, Jack 4, Solowicz 3, Nackers 1, Boyson 12, Fischer 14, Scheurs 6. Totals 21 12-18 62. Three-pointers: Lacey 2, Solowicz, Boyson 3, Scheurs 2. Fouls: 17.

Eastern Wisconsin

Two Rivers 64, Chilton 41

At Chilton, the Purple Raiders led 36-20 at halftime and pulled away for the victory.

Peyton Meyer scored 12 points and Jake Criter had 10 for Chilton.

Two Rivers … …36 28 — 64 Chilton … …20 21 — 41

Two Rivers: Daffner 8, Van Ess 9, Henrickson 3, Shillcox 2, Veldre 2, President 6, Gordon 5, Kiphart 18, Montoya 11. Totals 25 6-10 64. Three-pointers: Kiphart 3, Daffner 2, Van Ess, Henrickson, Gordon.

Chilton: Criter 10, Broeckel 3, Brandt 7, Schmitz 3, Meyer 12, Merwin 2, Moehn 2, Bowe 2. Totals 15 8-12 41. Three-pointers: Broeckel, Brandt, Schmitz.