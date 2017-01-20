Kaukauna Ghosts run past Neenah Rockets

KAUKAUNA – Jordan McCabe became the all-time leading scorer in Kaukauna boys’ basketball history Thursday in an 89-62 victory over Neenah.

McCabe scored 16 points in the Fox Valley Association game and has 1,296 for his career. The junior passed Jordan Giordana, who scored 1,285.

Eric Carl led the Ghosts with 20 points and Adam Smith added 19.

Joe Jung led Neenah with 15 points.

Neenah … …30 32 — 62 Kaukauna … …41 48 — 89

Neenah: Mericle 5, Jung 15, Pronschinske 1, Borchers 3, Pavletich 8, Morow 8, Mascal 5, Sims 9, Bartman 7, Herberg 1. Totals 21 14-19 62. Three-pointers: Sims 2, Mericle, Jung, Borchers, Mascal. Fouls: 17.

Kaukauna: Carl 20, Jedwabny 2, Judd 2, McCabe 16, McDaniel 5, Vosters 4, Ferris 9, Smith 19, Kurey 5, Eiting 7. Totals 32 15-18 89. Three-pointers: Carl 3, McCabe 2, Ferris 2, Smith 3. Fouls: 16.

Bay Conference

Xavier 103, Green Bay West 57

At Appleton, Hunter Plamann scored 26 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Hawks over the Wildcats.

Nate DeYoung added 13 points for Xavier, while Sam Ferris and Nick Otto each had 11.

The Hawks outscored the Wildcats 61-38 in the first half.

Green Bay West … …38 19 — 57 Xavier … …61 42 — 103

Green Bay West: Hanks 2, Dudley 2, Kirk 10, Graham 10, Coleman 13, Franklin 2, Bathke 2, Carter 5, Jackson 3, King 8. Totals 24 2-9 57. Three-pointers: Coleman 3, Kirk 2, Carter, Jackson. Fouls: 22.

Xavier: Egan 7, D. Ferris 3, Plamann 26, Kippenhan 3, S. Ferris 11, Christensen 9, Schmitt 4, Teerlinck 6, DeYoung 13, Otto 11, Geenen 6, Schlicht 4. Totals 34 22-30 103. Three-pointers: Plamann 4, Otto 3, Christensen 2, Egan 2, Kippenhan, S. Ferris. Fouls: 10.

Menasha 48, Seymour 40

At Menasha, the Bluejays started the second half on a 5-0 run to take a 29-17 lead and Seymour never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.

Jacob Everson led Menasha with 23 points, including 6-for-6 at the free throw line.

Trevor Cornell led Seymour with 10 points.

Seymour … …17 23 — 40 Menasha … …24 24 — 48

Seymour: Murphy 5, VanDeHei 2, Driesen 7, Cornell 10, N. Yaeger 8, Blake 3, C. Yaeger 4, Krause 1. Totals 13 9-11 40. Three-pointers: Murphy, Driessen, Cornell, N. Yaeger, Blake. Fouls: 14.

Menasha: Dewhurst 6, Everson 23, Zeinert 7, Berman 2, Romnek 2, Johnson 8. Totals 19 7-13 48. Three-pointers: Everson 3. Fouls: 11.

Shawano 54, New London 38

At New London, Kaden Richards scored 19 points to lead the Hawks, who led by 11 points at halftime and cruised to the win.

Will Wohlt had 12 points and Brayden Kurth added 11 for New London.

Shawano … …29 25 — 54 New London … …18 20 — 38

Shawano: Richards 19, Nelson 8, Hoffmann 10, Bartz 3, Kohl 8, Maltbey 6. Totals 21 5-5 54. Three-pointers: Richards 3, Kohl 2, Bartz, Nelson. Fouls: 10.

New London: Winkler 8, Kurth 11, Johnson 3, Salazar 4, Wohlt 12. Totals 16 5-5 38. Three-pointer: Johnson. Fouls: 13.

Big East

Hilbert 87, Reedsville 43

At Hilbert, the Wolves scored 54 points in the first half and cruised to the victory.

Grant Propson led Hilbert with 16 points, while Kody Krueger and Connor Kuhn each had 13.

Reedsville … …24 19 — 43 Hilbert … …54 33 — 87

Reedsville: Otto 4, Wendland 9, Hafkey 2, Farmer 8, Dvorachek 14, Schmidt 6. Totals 19 4-7 43. Three-pointer: Wendland. Fouls: 13.

Hilbert: B. Lau 7, Kody Krueger 13, Konen 11, E. Lau 4, Kuhn 13, Karson Krueger 2, Kaeser 2, Diedrich 3, Propson 16, Kyle Krueger 5, Halbach 11. Totals 35 8-12 87. Three-pointers: Halbach 3, Kody Krueger 2, B. Lau, Konen, Diedrich, Propson. Fouls: 12.

St. Mary Catholic 67, Manitowoc Lutheran 48

At Manitowoc, Mitchell Fischer scored 16 points and Jordan Lacey had 15 for the Zephyrs, who outscored the Lancers 37-21 in the second half.

Jacob Nackers added 12 points for SMC

St. Mary Catholic … …30 37 — 67 Manitowoc Lutheran … …27 21 — 48

St. Mary Catholic: Lacey 15, Dejno 4, Jack 3, Solowicz 9, Nackers 12, Boyson 2, Fischer 16, Scheurs 6. Totals 25 12-19 67. Three-pointers: Solowicz 3, Scheurs 2. Fouls: 10.

Manitowoc Lutheran: Zastrow 4, Klein 3, C. Hilmer 2, Staudt 26, A. Hilmer 6, Lischka 1, Rathje 6. Totals 18 4-7 48. Three-pointers: Staudt 5, Zastrow, Klein, A. Hilmer. Fouls: 13.